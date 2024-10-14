Whittingham: Utah Football Quarterback Isaac Wilson Will Start, Cam Rising Out Indefinitely

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football coach Kyle Whittingham announced Isaac Wilson will be the team’s starting quarterback until further notice and Cam Rising is out indefinitely.

The news came in Whittingham’s Monday morning press conference, following the team’s loss to Arizona State in Tempe.

Whittingham opens the press conference: “Tough weekend in Tempe, Cam Rising is out indefinitely, Isaac Wilson will be our starter until further notice.” — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Utah struggled to get anything going on offense against the Sun Devils, eventually falling by a score of 27-19.

What Happened To Cam Rising?

Rising has dealt with injury for much of his college football career. He missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury.

This season, he injured his throwing hand in the team’s game against the Baylor Bears.

In Friday’s matchup against Arizona State, it seemed Rising was pretty beat up, with a possible lower leg injury. Whittingham did not provide details on which injury (or injuries) led to the decision to name Wilson as the team’s starter.

Isaac Wilson, Utah Football Quarterback

Wilson started two games for the Utes this season – against Utah State and Oklahoma State. The team won both games.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.