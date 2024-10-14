Utah Hockey Club Vs. New Jersey Devils Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

NEWARK, N.J. – The Utah Hockey Club continues its East Coast road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Monday with their undefeated record on the line.

In Utah’s last game against the New York Rangers, it took six goals and an extra period to pick up their third win but they were able to get it done.

Pregame

Taking on the Devils. 📍: Prudential Center

⏰: 11am MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/Q08eqLS0RH — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

The scene is set in NJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z88tPTCNMW — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

There will be a change in net for the Utah Hockey Club against the Devils 🥅#UtahHC https://t.co/vpvROvryIO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2024

Clayton Keller just gave a puck to a little boy pounding on the glass behind their warmup. Again, hockey players are the greatest.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

First Period

Cooley with a really good chance early as he darts into the offensive zone and tries to set up Guenther on the doorstep. He is so fast.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Great stick by Josh Doan to force a turnover inside the Devils zone and create an opportunity for Kerfoot. Doan is very talented at applying pressure and winning the puck back for Utah in dangerous areas.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Ian Cole with an interference penalty. Simply got beat and held up the New Jersey forward so it wouldn’t be a clear 2-on-1 situation. NJ to the PP. Utah’s PK gets its first opportunity today.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Another nice PK by Utah HC. Active sticks that clogged passing lanes and they survive another. 0-0 with 8:40 left in the first period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Utah with their first PP of the day. They’ve had a lot of success so far this season. Top line is SO dangerous with so many lethal shooters. Let’s see if they can get it done again. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Second Period

Third Period

