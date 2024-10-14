Big 12 Holds Off Announcing Kick Time For BYU’s Trip To UCF

PROVO, Utah – Undefeated BYU football will have to wait longer to find out when they will face UCF on Saturday, October 26.

The Big 12 Conference is utilizing a six-day hold for the BYU/UCF game. It’s one of five Big 12 games on the week nine schedule without a designated kickoff time or TV channel.

The only Big 12 games for week nine established were a pair of winless Big 12 teams: Oklahoma State at Baylor on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Cincinnati traveling to Colorado at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN for “Big 12 After Dark.”

ESPN and FOX are the Big 12 Conference’s media rights partners. Each year, ESPN and FOX receive four six-day selections. This would be the second six-day hold this season.

Earlier this year, BYU’s road game at Baylor received a six-day hold before landing at 10 a.m. (MT) on FS1.

BYU is currently 6-0 and ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll. UCF is reeling. The Knights are on a three-game losing streak. Over the weekend, they benched starting quarterback KJ Jefferson in favor of EJ Colson and then benched Colson for third-string quarterback Jacurri Brown.

Based on the other conference’s TV designations for week nine, some potential TV openings for the BYU/UCF matchup include 2 p.m. on FOX, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, 5 p.m. on FS1, and 5:45 p.m. on ESPN2.

This week, BYU hosts Oklahoma State in Provo on Friday night, and UCF travels to Ames to face undefeated Iowa State.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

