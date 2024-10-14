Utah Hockey Club’s Dylan Guenther Shines As NHL’s First Star Of Week

SALT LAKE CITY – The opening week of the 2024 NHL season saw the Utah Hockey Club start undefeated and Dylan Guenther lead the league in goals scored.

For his dynamic performance through three games, he was named one of three NHL stars of the week.

He’s leading the league in goals, of course he’s a star. 🌟 Dylan Guenther has been named the @NHL First Star of the Week! pic.twitter.com/8YKVYCrQFv — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

In both the home opener against Chicago and the club’s first road game in New York, Guenther found the back of the net twice.

Going into the third game against the Rangers, his four goals were good for a tie for first in the NHL.

Late in the second period, Guenther set up on the left wing and sent a rocket into the back of the net. The score was the fifth of the game for Utah, his fifth of the season,a nd moved him into sole possession of the NHL’s leading goal-scorer title.

With his hot start, Guenther has emerged as a top name both in Utah and across the NHL.

He was announced as one of the stars of the week before Utah took on New Jersey in the Prudential Center on Monday.

The other two who earned the title were Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Las Vegas’ Jack Eichel.

