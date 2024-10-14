On the Site:
BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game

Oct 14, 2024, 1:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for game seven against Oklahoma State is out.

The depth chart underwent slight changes as No. 13 BYU gears up to host 3-3 Oklahoma State this Friday evening in Provo.

Micah Harper is no longer listed at Nickel

Harper entered the season as BYU’s starting nickel. Now, he’s no longer listed at that spot. Harper continues to be listed as a strong safety.

Among the strong safeties, he is now the third player listed behind Crew Wakley and Raider Damuni, with ‘ORs’ in between all three.

Subtle changes at wide receiver

BYU had some minor changes at the wide receiver position this week. Parker Kingston is now listed behind Chase Roberts instead of Jojo Phillips.

There’s no ‘OR’ between Kingston and Roberts, where there was an ‘OR’ with Phillips behind Roberts.

Phillips is now behind Keelan Marion with an ‘OR’ between them.

An ‘OR’ is added at defensive end

True freshman Viliami Po’uha has been making plays the past two games. His recent success has led to BYU placing an ‘OR’ between him and Bodie Schoonover for the second-string defensive end spot behind star Tyler Batty.

Reshuffling backups at linebacker spots

There were subtle changes on the defensive depth chart within the linebacker unit. At the SAM linebacker spot, Aisea Moa moved ahead of Choe Bryant-Strother. There remains an ‘OR’ between them.

The same is true at MACK, as Siale Esera is listed as the second player, followed by Sione Moa, with an ‘OR’ in between.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Sione I Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Bruce Mitchell

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Austin Leausa

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Aisea Moa

-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

-OR- Micah Harper

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game