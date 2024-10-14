BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Oklahoma State Game
Oct 14, 2024, 1:00 PM
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for game seven against Oklahoma State is out.
The depth chart underwent slight changes as No. 13 BYU gears up to host 3-3 Oklahoma State this Friday evening in Provo.
Micah Harper is no longer listed at Nickel
Harper entered the season as BYU’s starting nickel. Now, he’s no longer listed at that spot. Harper continues to be listed as a strong safety.
Among the strong safeties, he is now the third player listed behind Crew Wakley and Raider Damuni, with ‘ORs’ in between all three.
Subtle changes at wide receiver
BYU had some minor changes at the wide receiver position this week. Parker Kingston is now listed behind Chase Roberts instead of Jojo Phillips.
There’s no ‘OR’ between Kingston and Roberts, where there was an ‘OR’ with Phillips behind Roberts.
Phillips is now behind Keelan Marion with an ‘OR’ between them.
An ‘OR’ is added at defensive end
True freshman Viliami Po’uha has been making plays the past two games. His recent success has led to BYU placing an ‘OR’ between him and Bodie Schoonover for the second-string defensive end spot behind star Tyler Batty.
Reshuffling backups at linebacker spots
There were subtle changes on the defensive depth chart within the linebacker unit. At the SAM linebacker spot, Aisea Moa moved ahead of Choe Bryant-Strother. There remains an ‘OR’ between them.
The same is true at MACK, as Siale Esera is listed as the second player, followed by Sione Moa, with an ‘OR’ in between.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Sione I Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Bruce Mitchell
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Austin Leausa
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
-OR- Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Aisea Moa
-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Sione Moa
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
-OR- Micah Harper
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
