2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 7: Arizona State Players Shine

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 has been full of surprises this year. Arizona State enacted revenge against Utah in 2023 to win 27-19 and improve to 5-1, both BYU and Iowa State are undefeated, the former being much more of a surprise than the latter.

This week the Sun Devils had another great performance and for the second week in a row have the top player in the conference after Week 7. Running back Cam Skattebo is on the list for the third time in the season and also in back-to-back weeks.

His consistency has him moving up the board and is currently third behind Colorado’s WR/DB Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders quarterback. Hunter, unfortunately, suffered a shoulder injury and only played part of the first half in the loss to Kansas State.

The two-way player still leads the overall list but if he misses significant time with this injury, other players could catch and pass him for the league’s best player.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 30 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 7 Players Of The Week

1. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State

McCullough had a huge game in upsetting Utah at home. He had a pair of interceptions. One came in the red zone when Utah was driving, but the biggest play was the interception late in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed the victory for the Sun Devils.

He was named Big 12 defensive player of the week, had 12 tackles, six solo, and 1.5 takcles for a loss.

🏈CALEB MCCULLOUGH PICK🏈 Cam Rising never saw McCullough as he tossed the red zone interception.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/9mTMdC6uiV — Gabriella Chernoff (@gabbyjchernoff) October 12, 2024

2. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU

Another defender makes this list and it is this Cougar linebacker who was all over the field in a blowout win over Arizona to help BYU remain undefeated.

Glasker interception returned for touchdown, five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

Harrison Taggart : 9 tackles & a fumble recovery

Isaiah Glasker : 5 tackles, 2 for loss, sack, forced fumble & a 21-yard pick 6 pic.twitter.com/0vUwarjhhI — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 13, 2024

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo is moving up these rankings with a few good weeks in a row. He made multiple big plays in the win over Utah on Friday night including a 50-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give Arizona State the lead for good over the Utes.

In total, he scored twice, rushed for 158 yards and four catches for 41 yards. This performance had Skattebo earn Big 12 offensive player of the week.

4. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Those minus 50 rushing yards is not great at all but Sanders was down his top three wide receivers. Despite that, he threw for 388 yards and threw for three touchdowns and was 34 of 40. It was not enough for the Buffs to upset Kansas State as they fell, 31-28.

Credit where it’s due. Shedeur Sanders was excellent last night. 34/40 for 388 yards and 3 touchdowns. Made all the more impressive when he did a lot of it without Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn and plays behind an O line made of wafer biscuits. pic.twitter.com/bLDLxhVq9k — Fantasy Wildcard Devy (@WildcardDevy) October 13, 2024

5. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State

Iowa State is the other undefeated team in the Big 12 and Hanson bullied his way on the ground with three touchdowns and 96 yards. Two of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as Cyclones took care of West Virginia on the road.

Carson Hansen : 20 carries for 96 yards & a career-high 3 TD’s pic.twitter.com/c79CP8e02V — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 13, 2024

6. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah

Bernard has been doing everything he can to keep Utah in games this year, and he tried his best again on Friday night. His 129 rushing yards and a touchdown were not enough as the Utes fell to Arizona State. Bernard also caught five passes for 61 yards in a valiant effort.

Micah Bernard has been incredible tonight for Utah. Consistently showing off his vision and contact balance. Had him going Over 92.5 rushing yards for @SBRReview and it only took him 14 carries to top 100. pic.twitter.com/pKzUDJoEld — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 12, 2024

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Omarion Miller, WR, Colorado – Eight catches for 145 yards

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado – Five catches for 58 yards, two touchdowns

DJ Giddens, Kansas State, RB – 182 rushing yards

Kobe Hudson, WR, Colorado – Seven caches, 114 yards, one touchdown

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF – 94 rushing yards, two catches for 31 yards

Jared Bartlett, LB, Cincinnati – Seven tackles, six solo, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (20 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (16 points)

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (14 points)

4. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Nine Points)

5. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Eight points)

6. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State (Six points)

6. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Six points)

6. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Six points)

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

6. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six points)

11. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five points)

11. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU (Five points)

13. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four points)

13. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

13. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

13. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

13. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

18. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

19. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

19. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

19. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two points)

19. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

19. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)

19. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State (Two points)

19. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

26. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

26. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

26. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One point)

26. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One point)

26. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah (One point)

