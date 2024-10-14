Utah Hockey Club Drops First Game Of Season To Devils In New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. – The Utah Hockey Club picked up its first loss of the season in a sloppy, penalty-filled match against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center on Monday.

After a sloppy first period from both sides, the Devils picked up the pace in the second and built a two-goal advantage. Utah fought from behind for the rest of the game but was unable to pull one back and fell 3-0.

Utah will come back West for their next game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, October 16.

Pregame

Taking on the Devils. 📍: Prudential Center

⏰: 11am MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/Q08eqLS0RH — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

The scene is set in NJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z88tPTCNMW — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

There will be a change in net for the Utah Hockey Club against the Devils 🥅#UtahHC https://t.co/vpvROvryIO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2024

Clayton Keller just gave a puck to a little boy pounding on the glass behind their warmup. Again, hockey players are the greatest.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

First Period

Cooley with a really good chance early as he darts into the offensive zone and tries to set up Guenther on the doorstep. He is so fast.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Great stick by Josh Doan to force a turnover inside the Devils zone and create an opportunity for Kerfoot. Doan is very talented at applying pressure and winning the puck back for Utah in dangerous areas.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Ian Cole with an interference penalty. Simply got beat and held up the New Jersey forward so it wouldn’t be a clear 2-on-1 situation. NJ to the PP. Utah’s PK gets its first opportunity today.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Another nice PK by Utah HC. Active sticks that clogged passing lanes and they survive another. 0-0 with 8:40 left in the first period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Utah with their first PP of the day. They’ve had a lot of success so far this season. Top line is SO dangerous with so many lethal shooters. Let’s see if they can get it done again. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Rough power play for Utah HC. Devils were really aggressive and shut down every opportunity. Utah couldn’t ever really get set up. Game locked at 0-0 with 5 minutes to go. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Huge kick save from Vejmelka off a big rebound with a ton of traffic in front of the net. Great reaction to keep the puck out. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Folks, that’s what we call a sloppy period of hockey. Neither side really able to create a lot of chances, bad passes, lots of turnovers, back and forth, and no goals. Game stays tied at 0-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Scoreless after the first. pic.twitter.com/rL2Qlsmxmv — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

Second Period

Bad turnover by Utah as they’re unable to clear their own zone and the Devils take advantage. Seamus Casey had all the time in the world in the slot and he sniped Vejmelka bar-down to score. Devils lead 1-0 early in the second period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Another penalty to Ian Cole…that’s twice tonight. Devils back to the power play. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Vejmelka has been excellent on this PK. Moved well, tracked the puck, and anticipated all the shots before they happened. Great individual performance. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Another NJ goal after Utah fails to clear their own zone. The pressure has been constant and suffocating from the Devils during this period. Unless I am mistaken, they’ve outshot Utah 10-2 through the first half of this period. Utah needs to respond. Devils lead 2-0. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Meat Noesen in the goal column. pic.twitter.com/cC24VuNoxE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024

Utah defenseman Sean Durzi will not return to today’s game (upper body). — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Penalties stacking up against Utah today. Too many men on the ice. Today, they’re paying for it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Roughing penalty called against Crouse. Penalties have killed Utah today. No momentum, constantly having to defend their own zone. That’s how it goes sometimes. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Utah has 12 shots on goal and 10 penalty minutes…not going to win very many games that way. Need to be more composed in the third if they want a chance to get back into this game. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Work to do in the third. pic.twitter.com/S93KnkTU4P — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

Third Period

Credit to New Jersey today. They have paralyzed Utah’s offense. They’ve been all over Cooley and Guenther, been the more physical team, played with more energy, and denied Utah from doing what they like to do. 16 goals through the first 3 games. Big fat 0 today. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Penalty nightmare for Utah this afternoon. Sergachev to the box for a high stick. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Another power play goal and that should do it here in New Jersey. Devils have just been the better team today. Devils lead 3-0 with 9 minutes left. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Jack to Cap. It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/5UvjIHbkvx — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024

Utah pulls their goalie for an extra attacker with 4 minutes left. Down 3-0 you’ve got nothing to lose.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Josh Doan to the box for Utah…just been that kind of game for UHC. Should wrap this one up. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

14 penalty minutes for Utah tonight…woof. Cannot spend nearly an entire period in the box. Time to regroup and finish the road trip in Anaheim before returning home. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024

Final from NJ. pic.twitter.com/6qCMPpPEDe — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.