Utah Hockey Club Drops First Game Of Season To Devils In New Jersey

Oct 14, 2024, 1:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEWARK, N.J. – The Utah Hockey Club picked up its first loss of the season in a sloppy, penalty-filled match against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center on Monday.

After a sloppy first period from both sides, the Devils picked up the pace in the second and built a two-goal advantage. Utah fought from behind for the rest of the game but was unable to pull one back and fell 3-0.

Utah will come back West for their next game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, October 16.

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

KSL 5 TV Live

