Utah Hockey Club Drops First Game Of Season To Devils In New Jersey
Oct 14, 2024, 1:36 PM
NEWARK, N.J. – The Utah Hockey Club picked up its first loss of the season in a sloppy, penalty-filled match against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center on Monday.
After a sloppy first period from both sides, the Devils picked up the pace in the second and built a two-goal advantage. Utah fought from behind for the rest of the game but was unable to pull one back and fell 3-0.
Utah will come back West for their next game against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, October 16.
Pregame
Taking on the Devils.
📍: Prudential Center
⏰: 11am MT
📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16
📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/Q08eqLS0RH
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024
The scene is set in NJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z88tPTCNMW
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024
There will be a change in net for the Utah Hockey Club against the Devils 🥅#UtahHC https://t.co/vpvROvryIO
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2024
Here come the boys.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/6CIHZrP2Hp
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Clayton Keller just gave a puck to a little boy pounding on the glass behind their warmup.
Again, hockey players are the greatest.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
First Period
Cooley with a really good chance early as he darts into the offensive zone and tries to set up Guenther on the doorstep.
He is so fast.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Great stick by Josh Doan to force a turnover inside the Devils zone and create an opportunity for Kerfoot.
Doan is very talented at applying pressure and winning the puck back for Utah in dangerous areas.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Ian Cole with an interference penalty.
Simply got beat and held up the New Jersey forward so it wouldn’t be a clear 2-on-1 situation.
NJ to the PP. Utah’s PK gets its first opportunity today.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Another nice PK by Utah HC. Active sticks that clogged passing lanes and they survive another.
0-0 with 8:40 left in the first period.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Utah with their first PP of the day.
They’ve had a lot of success so far this season. Top line is SO dangerous with so many lethal shooters. Let’s see if they can get it done again.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Rough power play for Utah HC. Devils were really aggressive and shut down every opportunity.
Utah couldn’t ever really get set up. Game locked at 0-0 with 5 minutes to go.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Huge kick save from Vejmelka off a big rebound with a ton of traffic in front of the net. Great reaction to keep the puck out.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Folks, that’s what we call a sloppy period of hockey.
Neither side really able to create a lot of chances, bad passes, lots of turnovers, back and forth, and no goals.
Game stays tied at 0-0.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Scoreless after the first. pic.twitter.com/rL2Qlsmxmv
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024
Second Period
Bad turnover by Utah as they’re unable to clear their own zone and the Devils take advantage.
Seamus Casey had all the time in the world in the slot and he sniped Vejmelka bar-down to score.
Devils lead 1-0 early in the second period.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Got scored on? That’s a Seam(us).#NJDevils | @Mikes_Amazing pic.twitter.com/EgU4Ch2yG7
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024
Another penalty to Ian Cole…that’s twice tonight.
Devils back to the power play.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Vejmelka has been excellent on this PK. Moved well, tracked the puck, and anticipated all the shots before they happened.
Great individual performance.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Another NJ goal after Utah fails to clear their own zone.
The pressure has been constant and suffocating from the Devils during this period. Unless I am mistaken, they’ve outshot Utah 10-2 through the first half of this period.
Utah needs to respond.
Devils lead 2-0.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Meat Noesen in the goal column. pic.twitter.com/cC24VuNoxE
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024
Utah defenseman Sean Durzi will not return to today’s game (upper body).
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Penalties stacking up against Utah today.
Too many men on the ice.
Today, they’re paying for it.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Roughing penalty called against Crouse.
Penalties have killed Utah today. No momentum, constantly having to defend their own zone. That’s how it goes sometimes.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Utah has 12 shots on goal and 10 penalty minutes…not going to win very many games that way.
Need to be more composed in the third if they want a chance to get back into this game.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Work to do in the third. pic.twitter.com/S93KnkTU4P
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024
Third Period
Credit to New Jersey today. They have paralyzed Utah’s offense. They’ve been all over Cooley and Guenther, been the more physical team, played with more energy, and denied Utah from doing what they like to do.
16 goals through the first 3 games. Big fat 0 today.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Penalty nightmare for Utah this afternoon.
Sergachev to the box for a high stick.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Another power play goal and that should do it here in New Jersey.
Devils have just been the better team today.
Devils lead 3-0 with 9 minutes left.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Jack to Cap. It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/5UvjIHbkvx
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024
Utah pulls their goalie for an extra attacker with 4 minutes left.
Down 3-0 you’ve got nothing to lose.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Josh Doan to the box for Utah…just been that kind of game for UHC.
Should wrap this one up.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
14 penalty minutes for Utah tonight…woof.
Cannot spend nearly an entire period in the box. Time to regroup and finish the road trip in Anaheim before returning home.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 14, 2024
Final from NJ. pic.twitter.com/6qCMPpPEDe
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 14, 2024
Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.
