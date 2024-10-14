On the Site:
Jazz Offer Injury Updates On Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier

Oct 14, 2024, 1:48 PM

SALT LAKE CITY –  The Utah Jazz offered injury updates on guards Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.

George left Thursday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks with a mild left knee sprain in the third quarter and missed Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Collier left in the first half of the Spurs loss due to a hamstring strain and didn’t return for the remainder of the game.

George Cleared To Return For Preseason Action

On Monday, one day before facing the Sacramento Kings in their preseason home finale, the Jazz updated George’s injury status.

“Keyonte George underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on his left knee and the results were negative,” the team announced. “He has returned to on court activities and is expected to be available for tomorrow’s preseason game vs Sacramento.”

The second-year guard is off to a hot start in the preseason averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 assists while shooting a blistering 52 percent from the floor and 53 percent from the three-point line.

George has the fourth-highest plus-minus on the team at +5.3 in three appearances.

Injury To Sideline Isaiah Collier For Remainder Of Preseason

While George has been cleared to return to the Jazz ahead of their final two preseason appearances, Collier will be sidelined until the first game of the regular season at the earliest.

“Isaiah Collier underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) which revealed a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days,” the Jazz announced.

The soonest Collier could be cleared on October 23, the opening day of the Jazz’s regular season.

The rookie guard is averaging 4.0 points and 4.3 assists, but shooting just 26 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three in his first four preseason appearances.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz will return home to face the Kings on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

