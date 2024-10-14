Mike Gundy Moves BYU Week Presser Virtually After Being ‘Head-Butted’ By Cow

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is gearing up to face one of the top coaches in college football this week, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy.

Gundy, who has no shortage of memorable quotes in his 20 years as the headman of the Cowboys, added another on Monday in preparation for BYU.

His weekly press conference, usually an in-person event, was this week a virtual, audio-only meeting with the press.

Oklahoma State informed reporters that it was “due to an issue with his eye that prevents him from being able to conduct his weekly availability in the usual manner.”

When Gundy hopped on the Zoom call with reporters, he explained what happened to his eye in a way only Mike Gundy could.

“Well, I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend. I guess they’ve been watching us play, and I got head-butted,” Gundy told reporters on Monday.

That would be a new listing on an injury report—Head-butt by cattle.

The audio was courtesy of Scott Pfeil of Oklahoma’s News on 6. As Gundy pointed out, his team’s play has not been going well lately. The Pokes are 0-3 to start Big 12 play heading into their first-ever trip to Provo against undefeated BYU on Friday night.

Gundy continued, “So I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview. But more importantly, it’s full of blood and I get dizzy. So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great.”

Hopefully, Gundy has a speedy recovery.

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

