Ryan Smith: ‘Rest Of The NBA Believes’ Jazz Are In Good Spot

Oct 14, 2024, 2:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Ryan Smith said the rest of the NBA believes the Utah Jazz are in a good spot to build a competitive roster in the coming seasons.

In an interview with DJ and PK on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the team owner discussed when the Jazz decided to fully embrace the rebuild, and what he expects this season.

You can listen to the full interview in the player below.

Ryan Smith: Rest Of NBA Believes Jazz Are In Good Spot

Smith was asked about how the Jazz came to lean into the youth movement this season, a key talking point from the team’s preseason media appearances.

“We made that decision when we traded Donovan [Mitchell] and Rudy [Gobert] and got those picks,” Smith said. “To be honest with you, I think that it just takes time.”

Since trading the two All-Stars in 2022, the Jazz have brought in seven first-round picks, and one early second-round pick, all of whom have seen the floor over the last two seasons, and already again in this year’s preseason.

But, with veterans like Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kelly Olynyk on the roster each of the last two years, the Jazz didn’t have as many minutes available to their youngest players.

Without any major free-agent additions this summer, the Jazz will get a better look at their youth.

“The reality of the NBA — we have to develop our guys,” Smith said, “We’ve got to grow our talent. We just have to.”

Head coach Will Hardy has played a rotation featuring four veterans in Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton during the preseason while providing a steady dose of Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier, all age 23 or younger.

“We’re in a really, really good spot with our youth and the ages and the time,” Smith said. “I know the rest of the NBA believes that, they truly do.”

The Jazz will wrap up the preseason with games against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers this week and will open the regular season at home on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

