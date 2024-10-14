On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Year-round reservations announced for Capitol Reef campground

Oct 14, 2024, 2:45 PM

Chimney Rock, Capitol Reef National Park, UT on Feb. 26, 2020. (Andrew Burr via Visit Utah)...

Chimney Rock, Capitol Reef National Park, UT on Feb. 26, 2020. (Andrew Burr via Visit Utah)

(Andrew Burr via Visit Utah)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

TORREY, Wayne County — Beginning on Tuesday, reservations for the Capitol Reef Fruita Campground will be available year-round.

Previously, a reservation system was only in place between March 1 and Oct. 31. The rest of the year, sites were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A press release from the NPS said that reservations will be available up to six months in advance through the government’s reservation website.

Guests can reserve up to 14 days of camping between March 1 and Nov. 30, per the NPS website. Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, campers can reserve up to 30 days.

If guests decide to plan a last-minute trip, they can also reserve one of the 71 sites when they arrive. Wi-Fi is available at the Capitol Reef Visitor Center.

What to know before using Capitol Reef Fruita Campground

The NPS said it will no longer accept cash or checks for reservation payments. The reservation fee is $25, according to the website.

A map on the NPS website shows three loops, labeled A, B and C, with available campground spaces within the Fruita Campground.

Loop C will close during the winter due to a risk of frozen pipes.

During Loop C winter closures, generator use will be allowed in Loops A and B between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the rest of the year, generator use is only permitted in Loop C.

More information about the Fruita Campground can be found on the National Park Service website. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Chimney Rock, Capitol Reef National Park, UT on Feb. 26, 2020. (Andrew Burr via Visit Utah)...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Year-round reservations announced for Capitol Reef campground

Beginning on Tuesday, reservations for the Capitol Reef Fruita Campground will be available year-round. 

1 hour ago

This undated photograph provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a black bear. Wil...

Britt Johnson, KSL NewsRadio

Bear sightings nearly double in 2024

Calls about bear sightings almost doubled this summer from last year. Last year the Division of Wildlife Resources got 50 reports of bear sightings. This year, there have been 90.

7 days ago

Red rock walls...

Michael Houck

Rappeler dies after falling nearly 200 feet in Zion National Park

A 40-year-old man was killed while rappelling near the Upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park.

8 days ago

DWR officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old male black bear after it caused traffic issue...

Mike Anderson

Black bear encounters up this year, high temps the likely cause

Black bear encounters are way up along the Wasatch Front, and Division of Wildlife Resources biologists say our hot weather is partly to blame.

10 days ago

Officials want to make hunters aware of harmful algal blooms this waterfowl hunting season. (Mark M...

Carlysle Price

Harmful algal blooms still present at start of waterfowl hunting season

Many waterbodies in Utah are under warning and danger advisories due to harmful algal blooms. With waterfowl hunting season starting this week, hunters should be prepared to recognize and avoid such blooms.

11 days ago

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking deer hunters to have their harve...

Mark Jones

DWR urging hunters to have harvested deer checked for chronic wasting disease

Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking deer hunters to have their harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Year-round reservations announced for Capitol Reef campground