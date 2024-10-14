Year-round reservations announced for Capitol Reef campground

TORREY, Wayne County — Beginning on Tuesday, reservations for the Capitol Reef Fruita Campground will be available year-round.

Previously, a reservation system was only in place between March 1 and Oct. 31. The rest of the year, sites were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A press release from the NPS said that reservations will be available up to six months in advance through the government’s reservation website.

Guests can reserve up to 14 days of camping between March 1 and Nov. 30, per the NPS website. Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28, campers can reserve up to 30 days.

If guests decide to plan a last-minute trip, they can also reserve one of the 71 sites when they arrive. Wi-Fi is available at the Capitol Reef Visitor Center.

What to know before using Capitol Reef Fruita Campground

The NPS said it will no longer accept cash or checks for reservation payments. The reservation fee is $25, according to the website.

A map on the NPS website shows three loops, labeled A, B and C, with available campground spaces within the Fruita Campground.

Loop C will close during the winter due to a risk of frozen pipes.

During Loop C winter closures, generator use will be allowed in Loops A and B between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the rest of the year, generator use is only permitted in Loop C.

More information about the Fruita Campground can be found on the National Park Service website.