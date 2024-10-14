On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Ballots hit mailboxes Tuesday, Salt Lake County ballots two pages

Oct 14, 2024, 4:00 PM

Sample ballots for Salt Lake County residents for the 2024 election....

Sample ballots for Salt Lake County residents for the 2024 election. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ballots for the Nov. 5 election are hitting Utah mailboxes as soon as Tuesday. For Salt Lake County residents, ballots are quite long.

Salt Lake is the only county in Utah with a two-page ballot. Candidate races, bonds, and issues will take up both the front and back of both pages. The rest of Utah’s counties may see double-sided ballots, but none will have two pages.

“This is the first time in known history that Salt Lake County has had a two-card ballot,” said Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

She said very few races in the county this year went uncontested, leading to a lot of races on the ballot, along with all the other issues and constitutional amendments.

Chapman said she is worried voters won’t return both pages and encouraged voters to do that even if they don’t vote on the second page.

“I’m really going to encourage, even if you don’t want to vote on that second page, to please turn them both. It helps me make sure that I’m reconciling things properly,” she said.

If voters forget to include the second page, Chapman said they won’t be able to turn it in after the fact. In that case, only the page that gets turned in would count.

“There’s no mulligans, no do-overs. So take your time. If you want to vote both, and even if you don’t want to vote both, please make sure you put both cards back in that return envelope so that I can process it,” she said.

Here’s what SLCo ballots will look like

On the first page, the typical races for president, governor, senate, attorney general, and congressional districts will be listed. The list will also include local state legislative seats and local races, like county council.

On the back side are judicial retention elections, which Chapman said take up a lot of space.

The second page will include Salt Lake County’s countywide public safety bond and a proposal to reauthorize the Zoo, Arts, and Parks tax. In addition, several cities, such as Salt Lake Schools, Murray, and Cottonwood Heights, have their own bonds.

The front pages of the two Salt Lake County ballots for 2024.

The front pages of the two Salt Lake County ballots for 2024. (KSL TV)

On the backside of that, all four constitutional amendments are listed. However, only votes on Amendments B and C will count as Amendments A and D were ruled void by Utah’s courts.

“I’m going to strongly encourage people to take their time. They should be getting their ballots very soon. Look at both sides and make sure that their voice is heard in our community,” Chapman said.

Utah has a robust ballot tracking system called Ballot Trax, which notifies the voter when the ballot is sent, received, and tabulated. Chapman encouraged every Utah voter to sign up for it.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Sample ballots for Salt Lake County residents for the 2024 election....

Lindsay Aerts

Ballots hit mailboxes Tuesday, Salt Lake County ballots two pages

The ballots for Salt Lake County residents will be two pages for the 2024 election, and election officials are encouraging voters to fill out both sheets.

5 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with members of the U.S. Border...

James Pollard, Associated Press

Trump’s campaign crowdfunded millions online in an untraditional approach to emergency relief

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is using GoFundMe to rally its donor network around the survivors of his July assassination attempt and Hurricane Helene’s destruction.

31 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Fin...

Christopher Weber, Associated Press

Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Southern California

Authorities say a Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun and fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert.

6 hours ago

Friends help Sam Soughail, third from left, clear out his cigar bar at the Biltmore Village in Ashe...

Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

How hurricane season is affecting the way Americans follow the Trump-Harris race

ith the election less than a month away, the public’s attention has shifted to the candidates’ responses to hurricane season, according to The Breakthrough, a CNN polling project.

1 day ago

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Diana Jones, KSL NewsRadio

What is Franked Mail and how could it affect an election?

Franked Mail, also known as Congressional Mail, is official mail that’s sent without postage prepayment and is funded by taxpayer dollars.

2 days ago

FILE - Rainbow at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Aug 23 2024 (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope

When you walk into Gent's Hairstyling in Price, it's important to know that a good haircut often comes with a good old-fashioned teasing.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ballots hit mailboxes Tuesday, Salt Lake County ballots two pages