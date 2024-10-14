Italian quick-service chain plans Utah return with 5 new locations

SALT LAKE CITY — The nation’s largest Italian quick-service restaurant chain is taking another crack at Utah.

California-based Fat Brands announced last week it plans to open five new Fazoli’s locations across the Wasatch Front over the next five years, beginning with a location in Saratoga Springs in 2025.

“We look forward to bringing back our beloved breadsticks to the state,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Fat Brand’s chief development officer, in a statement.

Fazoli’s was founded in Kentucky in 1988, slinging pasta, pizza, sub sandwiches, breadsticks, salads and desserts. It now has over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest quick-service restaurant chain of its kind in the U.S.

It also had a presence in Utah for some time beginning in the late ’90s, gaining a cult following that lasted into the early 2000s. For instance, a student at Dixie Sun News called it an “inexpensive, tasty eatery” in a 2003 review of a St. George location.

It’s now making a Western comeback since Fat Brands acquired the brand three years ago. The five new Utah stores will join five operating locations in Colorado, three in Arizona and one in California.

“Since acquiring Fazoli’s in 2021, we have been committed to growing the brand strategically, in particular, fueling its return to areas with loyal followings such as Utah,” Wiederhorn said, adding that the four other locations will also be within Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The company’s announcement comes as Italian restaurant chains have hit some snags in Utah this year alone.

The full-service restaurant chain Buca di Beppo closed its only two Utah locations in July amid reported company struggles. By The Bucket, a fast-casual chain, also closed its lone Utah location — along 2100 South in Salt Lake City — over the summer.

Fat Brands isn’t a stranger to the Utah market. It owns several other brands with a presence in the Beehive State, including Johnny Rockets, Pretzelmaker and Hot Dog on a Stick. It also owns Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, which are both slated to expand into Utah beginning next year, the company announced in July.