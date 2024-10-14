Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Suffers Season-Ending Injury With Tennessee

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU football linebacker Keenan Pili has suffered another season-ending injury with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Pili suffered an ACL injury on Saturday during Tennssee’s overtime win over Florida.

Keenan Pili is out for the remainder of the 2024 season

On Monday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced during his weekly press conference that Pili would be out for the remainder of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keenan Pili (@keenanpili7)

“There’s nobody that represents Tennessee better than him,” Heupel said. “He’s a great leader and will continue to be that inside of our building. I’m heartbroken for him and his family. A guy that absolutely does everything right. Special player, special person, too, he’s got a great future.”

It’s Pili’s third season-ending injury, dating back to an ACL injury he suffered in 2021 at BYU against Arizona State. He also suffered a season-ending triceps injury in last year’s season-opener for the Vols against Virginia.

The various injuries to Pili caused him to have this year be his seventh in college football.

Pili was Tennessee’s team leader in tackles this year with 29 tackles.

The former Timpview High graduate transferred out of BYU after the 2022 season, where he was a two-time captain for the Cougars.

During his college career, he has racked up 223 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks during four years on the field at BYU and two seasons at Tennessee.

Tennessee is currently 5-1 this season and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Vols host No. 7 Alabama this Saturday in Knoxville.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper