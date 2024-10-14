On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROADS TO UNDERSTANDING

Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street

Oct 14, 2024, 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN In Weber County, Ogden’s historic 25th Street has grown in popularity as a gateway for outdoor recreation, but several small business owners are experiencing challenges that could drive them out.

Several business owners said a few decades ago, there was very little happening on 25th Street. Nowadays, the heart of Ogden is a popular tourist stop. USA Today readers voted in 2023 that the historic street was their 3rd favorite main street in the U.S.

“I love being on this street. I don’t want to have to not be on this street,” said David Crowther, a local artist.

Crowther is one of 14 member artists that run Gallery 25 along 25th Street. He said they are constantly figuring out how to stay in their location due to the economic hardships.

“Because I have to figure out how we are going to work that into the cost without, you know, alienating artists? We have 55 local artists that hang their work here,” he said.

The outside of Gallery 25 located on 25th Street.

The outside of Gallery 25 located on 25th Street. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Small business owners watch costs rise while city leaders consider adding paid parking. Several business owners voiced their frustrations earlier in October, causing the city to halt the parking program but not ruling it out for the future.

“My business has dropped way off in the last four years. Like I opened in the middle of Covid, and that was hard, right? But that was easier than it is now,” said Sharma Ward, owner of Serendipity Nutrition.

Shamra Ward, owner of Serendipty Nutrition, working behind the counter at her store.

Shamra Ward, the owner of Serendipity Nutrition, working behind the counter at her store. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Ward said the costs of maintaining her business have tripled over the past few years. And business owners are not the only ones feeling the burden of rising costs.

“I have two kids who are in their 30s, and they’re very one of them, especially, is just like, ‘How am I ever going to retire? How am I ever going to have a house?'” said Ogden resident Laura Long.

Chris Dickinson, another Ogden resident, is also worried about his adult children’s inability to afford a house and a future.

“The economy isn’t very friendly right now to new buyers. And so, yeah, I would really like to see some interest rates come down to make it more affordable,” Dickinson said.

A sign welcoming people to the city of Ogden on 25th Street.

A sign welcoming people to the city of Ogden on 25th Street. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Long is also concerned about immigration reform and the system not working properly.

“I do not have a problem with legal immigration. I totally support that. My problem is thousands of people pouring over every month,” she said.

Dickinson expressed that all these issues are important to him but also wants to get through the next few weeks as the election cycle ramps up.

“Let’s get this over with. That’s probably what’s most, most important right now. I get tired of the political ads and rhetoric that’s out there,” he said.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Roads to Understanding

A sign showing a map of the Historic 25th street in Ogden on Oct. 14, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street

In Weber County, Ogden's historic 25th Street has grown in popularity as a gateway for outdoor recreation, but several small business owners are experiencing challenges that could drive them out. 

37 minutes ago

FILE - Rainbow at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Aug 23 2024 (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope

When you walk into Gent's Hairstyling in Price, it's important to know that a good haircut often comes with a good old-fashioned teasing.

3 days ago

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,00...

Daniel Woodruff

Salina enjoys small-town feel but struggles to find workers

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,000. One persistent challenge with rural living is finding good, qualified workers, residents told KSL TV.

5 days ago

A Delta City sign. Residents would like to see growth in their community, as inflation has hit them...

Alex Cabrero

Delta hit hard by inflation, residents hope new growth could solve economic disparities

Things have always been kind of quiet in Delta, with open fields, open roads, and a small-town feel. It's what keeps many people there. But locals report things have been tough lately.

7 days ago

A street in Tooele County with mid-day traffic. Some complain about the trucks that pass through To...

Dan Rascon

Rapid growth comes with blessings and challenges for Tooele County

About 30 miles straight west of Salt Lake City sits a county that's bursting at the seams – Tooele County. With growing popularity and population come blessings and challenges.

10 days ago

While a lot of Utah faces housing issues, Moab, shown here Oct. 3, 2024, can't grow its tourism eco...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Moab faces growth challenges with housing scarcity

Once a quiet small town, Moab, surrounded by red rocks and recreation, isn't a secret anymore and the tourist town has no housing problems for its workers.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street