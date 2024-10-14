Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street

OGDEN — In Weber County, Ogden’s historic 25th Street has grown in popularity as a gateway for outdoor recreation, but several small business owners are experiencing challenges that could drive them out.

Several business owners said a few decades ago, there was very little happening on 25th Street. Nowadays, the heart of Ogden is a popular tourist stop. USA Today readers voted in 2023 that the historic street was their 3rd favorite main street in the U.S.

“I love being on this street. I don’t want to have to not be on this street,” said David Crowther, a local artist.

Crowther is one of 14 member artists that run Gallery 25 along 25th Street. He said they are constantly figuring out how to stay in their location due to the economic hardships.

“Because I have to figure out how we are going to work that into the cost without, you know, alienating artists? We have 55 local artists that hang their work here,” he said.

Small business owners watch costs rise while city leaders consider adding paid parking. Several business owners voiced their frustrations earlier in October, causing the city to halt the parking program but not ruling it out for the future.

“My business has dropped way off in the last four years. Like I opened in the middle of Covid, and that was hard, right? But that was easier than it is now,” said Sharma Ward, owner of Serendipity Nutrition.

Ward said the costs of maintaining her business have tripled over the past few years. And business owners are not the only ones feeling the burden of rising costs.

“I have two kids who are in their 30s, and they’re very one of them, especially, is just like, ‘How am I ever going to retire? How am I ever going to have a house?'” said Ogden resident Laura Long.

Chris Dickinson, another Ogden resident, is also worried about his adult children’s inability to afford a house and a future.

“The economy isn’t very friendly right now to new buyers. And so, yeah, I would really like to see some interest rates come down to make it more affordable,” Dickinson said.

Long is also concerned about immigration reform and the system not working properly.

“I do not have a problem with legal immigration. I totally support that. My problem is thousands of people pouring over every month,” she said.

Dickinson expressed that all these issues are important to him but also wants to get through the next few weeks as the election cycle ramps up.

“Let’s get this over with. That’s probably what’s most, most important right now. I get tired of the political ads and rhetoric that’s out there,” he said.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV