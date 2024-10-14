Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by a car in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, according to Cottonwood Heights police.

Sgt. Gary Young said the collision occurred at the intersection of Highland Drive and Villaire Avenue at 3:22 p.m.

A minivan was traveling northbound on Highland Drive. The bicyclist, described as a 28-year-old male, was also traveling northbound on Highland Drive.

Police said the sidewalk has an elevation drop about the size of a car, which makes it hard for drivers to see it.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan remained on scene and cooperated with the police investigation.