Roosevelt police asks for patience in case involving dead woman

ROOSEVELT — The police chief of the Roosevelt Police Department said that there is no threat to the public in the ongoing case of a woman found dead in her car last week.

In a Facebook post, Chief Mark J. Watkins said while detectives are unable to release more details involving Kimberly Hyde’s death, “Roosevelt residents remain safe.”

“While we are unable to release certain details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, we want to assure the community that there is no heightened threat to public safety connected with this case,” Watkins said in a written statement.

Watkins said the department is expected to release more details about Hyde’s death by “midweek” and apologizes for the lack of transparency.

“We recognize that this has been a challenging time for everyone in our community, and we sincerely appreciate your patience, support, and trust as we continue our work on this case,” he said.



On Oct. 8, police reported finding Hyde’s missing car in Vernal after she went missing the day before. Police said a dead woman was found inside the car, and Hyde’s family confirmed to KSL TV that it was her.

The Vernal Police Department is handling the investigation and requested anyone with information to phone the department at 435-789-5835 or dispatch at 435-789-4222.