As Yellow Lake Fire grows, fire officials hold another meeting to provide updates

TABIONA, Duchesne County — As the Yellow Lake Fire grew to more than 31,000 acres on Monday, fire officials held a public meeting to discuss the latest on the fire.

While there is a change in the weather coming for later in the week, Elissa Lacomb, California Incident Management Team, said current weather conditions continue to hurt efforts to contain the fire.

“We’ve got high winds, really warm temps, and dry fuels happening over there,” she said. “So the fire is moving along in chunks. And on that southeast side, the fire is moving together and moving in and burning in on itself.”

The North and West Forks of the Duchesne River, and Granddaddy Lakes area are under a mandatory evacuation order — all residents, hunters, and recreationists must stay out of the area.

The small town of Hanna has been put on notice to have bags packed and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

More than 800 people and multiple aircrafts are working to contain the fire, which is 23% contained.

Currently, the fire growth is happening on the north rim — in the Soapstone Basin towards Mirror Lake Highway and Iron Mine Road — although it hasn’t reached those roads yet. Growth is also happening in Duchesne County near North Fork Road.