Construction on Bangerter Highway divides businesses from customers

Major construction projects along Bangerter Highway have impacted businesses in a big way economically.

On Monday the final full closure of the east-and-westbound traffic lanes were shut down along 13400 South. That means drivers are either stuck on one side of Bangerter or the other and have to use detour routes to cross to the other side.

For Gilberto Ruiz who operates the Costa Vida restaurant on the east side of Bangerter at 134000 South this is big concern. He says he’s already seen about a 15% drop in sales. He believes many customers aren’t going to travel that extra time to eat at his restaurant.

“It’s a big concern. Now they’re taking 20 minutes to get here. They are either going to go to a closer option or bring food from home. That’s going to affect us directly,” he said. “I was worried because we employ almost 40 people here, so I’m concerned about their families and income.”

Ruiz said a big part of their business comes from high school students located on the west side of Bangerter.

“My boss even talked about a pop-up restaurant close to the school. You have to get creative,” he said.

“Several miles north at 4700 South and Bangerter the same construction is happening where all east-and-westbound traffic lanes have been shut down along 4700 South, only this project started during the summer months.

“It has certainly slowed down the business,” said Arianna Castallano, the manager at the Papa Murphy’s at 4578 South, 40000 West.

“Where we were usually selling up to 200 pizzas, we now sell around 100 or 110,” she said. “To schedule people here, it’s been a hit and miss. We try to give everyone hours, but since it’s been really slow, it has just been rough. We are just doing what we can with what we have and hoping for the best.”

Castallano said this particular Papa Murphy’s location is one of the oldest running in town and has been there for decades. She’s hoping those long-time customers will continue to keep coming back.

“We would love to get you here, and give you the best pizza you can find in the area,” she said.

State Sen. Daniel McCay, who covers the south end of the Salt Lake Valley, said the key

to survival for these businesses is community support.

“We know there is going to be some short-term suffering,” he said, “[But] let’s get out and support as many as these businesses as we can on both sides [of Bangerter].