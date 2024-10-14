Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Oklahoma State Presser

On the Site:
Oct 14, 2024, 5:39 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football hosts Oklahoma State this Saturday in Provo. In preparation for the game, BYU football kicked off another game with a virtual press conference from head coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake spent 20 minutes during his weekly Zoom call with the media on Monday to set the stage for Friday night’s Big 12 tilt against the Cowboys.

Sonny Makasini will be “more ready” to play this week

BYU football was without interior offensive lineman Sonny Makasini last week against Arizona due to an injury. Kalani Sitake gave a positive outlook on Makasini heading into this week’s matchup against Oklahoma State.

“I think Sonny will be more ready to play this week,” Sitake said. “It’s just a matter of where everybody’s going to fit [along the offensive line].”

After senior captain Connor Pay went down with a foot injury against Baylor, Sonny Makasini was the first player BYU turned to in Pay’s place. Then, in the Arizona game, Bruce Mitchell got the start at center with Pay and Makasini both out.

“The cool thing about it is that they’ve all played guard and center, Sonny and Bruce [Mitchell], specifically. So you have Austin [Leausa] and Weylin [Lapuaho] there at guard. You can only start five guys. So we feel really good about the depth along our offensive line position. … It’s just whoever’s going to be the best fit for us right now at center.

“It’s not a bad thing to have guys that have experience now and have started games in a really difficult spot in replacing a captain and four-year starter in Connor Pay.”

BYU’s offensive line has “bought in” to TJ Woods’ philosophies

The BYU offensive line has been a bright spot in the Cougars’ 6-0 start in 2024.

Through six games, BYU has three games, including last week against Arizona, where they didn’t give up a sack. In total, BYU’s offensive line has given up only five sacks through six games.

Sitake was asked how Woods has brought out the best in BYU’s offensive line.

“TJ is a really good coach and he understands football,” Sitake said. “He has a great connection to his players and he’s going to get the most out of those guys. But he’s a great teacher. I appreciate him the most; he loves these young men and wants them to succeed. The way he’s taught them, they’ve all bought into his philosophy — which is right in alignment with what we want to do as a team and our offense.”

BYU is preparing for three different Oklahoma State QBs

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Alan Bowman was benched in the Pokes last game two weeks ago against West Virginia. Garret Rangel stepped in for Bowman in the 38-14 loss.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was asked on Monday what he was going to do at quarterback and noted that all three quarterbacks, Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel, and Zane Flores are competing and that he wants a decision by Thursday.

Kalani Sitake was asked how he will approach the uncertainty at QB with Oklahoma State.

“We’ve got to cover everything,” Sitake said. “I think they’re a really good coaching staff. You don’t just luck into playing for the conference championship last year. We have to be ready for all of it.

“But I think the key for us, and this is going off of this last week, we made some mistakes that were not like us. You know what I mean? And on defense. I think if we can just play assignment sound football, focus on the fundamentals, the simple things that we can fix, I think that’ll put us in a better position for success, regardless of who the quarterback is. But that’s their expertise. They know how to get their quarterbacks ready. And we’re looking forward to seeing their best guy. We might see one, we might see all three. We just have to be ready to do our part on defense.”

BYU isn’t worried about the “revenge factor” against Oklahoma State

Last season, BYU football suffered a double-overtime loss to close out the regular season against Oklahoma State.

In the past, Sitake’s BYU teams have been good in revenge spots. Think of Wisconsin in 2018, Utah in 2021, and Arkansas last season.

But that’s not the focus for the ninth-year head coach preparing for this year’s Oklahoma State team.

“I’m really proud of this team, but that was a sour taste and a sore spot for us. So this is a chance for us to try to make things right. But I’m not really worried about the revenge factor, as much as I just want our guys to play really, really good, clean football and play at our best again, focusing on what we can do. If we can do that, I feel really good about our chances, especially being at home.”

Sitake is fine with a “by committee” approach at running back for a little bit

For the second consecutive week, BYU has six players, all with “ORs” on the running back depth chart.

Sophomore LJ Martin is the first name listed, followed by Hinckley Ropati and Pokaiaua Haunga. Breakout freshman Sione I. Moa, who shined against Kansas State, is also in that mix. He was suited up last week against Arizona, but coaches kept him out to get one more week of rest, as they did with Ropati at Baylor.

Sitake was asked if he’s okay with a running back by committee week after week.

“I’m OK with all of it as long as we get yards and can get guys that are healthy. We also want to ease guys into it, so we have good, capable guys that can play,” Sitake said. “I don’t think you want to –just because one guy’s healthy– get in there and force-feed him. I think it’s OK that they can do it by committee for a little bit. We don’t have any tendencies right now, so it keeps people guessing on what the back is and what he specializes in.”

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Oklahoma State Presser