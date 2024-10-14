On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 14, 2024, 5:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to avoid its third loss as they host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. TCU football game

The Utes host the Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 19.

RELATED: Utah Football Quarterback Isaac Wilson Will Start, Cam Rising Out Indefinitely

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. TCU football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the TCU Horned Frogs will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV 

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

RELATED: Takeaways From Kyle Whittingham’s TCU Week Press Conference

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

