EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

$800 million price tag possible for implementing new Utah school safety law

Oct 14, 2024, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — It could cost the state of Utah nearly $1 billion to implement a new law aimed at school safety.

That revelation came Monday at the Utah School Security Task Force meeting also came as some questioned whether every school in the state is taking the new law seriously.

The law, passed earlier this year as HB84, imposes many new requirements, including access to panic buttons for teachers and having some sort of armed guard inside every school. It also requires security film on certain school windows, internal locks for classroom doors, and fencing around playgrounds, among other things.

People sit behind computers in a row

The Utah School Security Task Force meeting to discuss a potentially $800 million plan it hopes will make students safe. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Matt Pennington, Utah state security chief, told the panel most schools are “on board” with implementing the law, but “a minority” of them are asking what happens if they don’t. The task force chair, Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, said it was “a little disappointing” to hear that.

“We fully expect compliance with the law,” Wilcox said. “I shouldn’t have to say that.”

The Legislature set aside $100 million last session to pay for HB84. But it’s going to cost a lot more than that when all is said and done.

“I think the number’s going to be closer to $800 million,” Wilcox said Monday.

‘Staggering sum of money’

After the meeting, state school board member Joseph Kerry told KSL TV that is a “staggering sum of money,” but it’s necessary.

“When you look at the cost of not doing it,” Kerry said, “the human toll, it has to be done.”

Still, there’s the concern of getting every school to cooperate, especially with how expensive it is. Some on the task force pointed out the state could close any school that doesn’t follow the law. But one panel member didn’t like that.

man in a suit sits on a podium

Rep. Ryan Wilcox is the chair of the Utah School Security Task Force, shown here at a meeting on Oct. 14, 2024. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“I’m a little disappointed actually,” said Sen. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, who attended the meeting virtually. “If we have outlier – one who is not willing to do what is asked them – let’s deal with that, but I don’t like hearing all the rules and shutting down school talk.”

Owens said educators are already overburdened by many bills each year from lawmakers.

“Let’s work with them and not against them,” Owens said.

Multi-year process

Outside the committee room after the task force meeting concluded, Pennington emphasized that no one wants to close any schools.

“We’re trying to keep kids safe,” Pennington said. “We don’t want to keep them out of school.”

He said most schools in Utah are willing to comply with the law.

Bill requiring armed security guards in Utah schools heads to full Senate vote

“The hope is we figure out the funding, we figure out what it looks like moving forward, we help collaborate with them and come up with innovative solutions for their area,” Pennington said.

All told, leaders said the process of implementing the standards of HB84 will take several years – part of an ongoing effort to make Utah’s schools safer.

“We are way better off than we were when we started,” Wilcox said.

