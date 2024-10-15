BYU Basketball Receiving Votes In Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is knocking on the door of the AP Top 25 entering the 2024-25 season.

The preseason poll was released Monday, and BYU was in the “others receiving votes” category. If the poll were extended, BYU would be the 35th team in the country entering its first year under head coach Kevin Young.

BYU’s votes are courtesy of two pollsters. The highest ranking came from Illinois beat writer Scott Richey of the News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois, who had BYU at No. 16 in his poll.

BYU’s other vote was from Darnell Dickson of the Provo Daily Herald. He had BYU ranked No. 22.

Last year, BYU basketball was a fixture in the AP Top 25. They entered the poll in the fourth week of the season and were there for only one week.

The last time BYU was ranked in the preseason of an AP Top 25 poll was Jimmer Fredette’s senior year in 2010-11.

BYU basketball is gearing up for its second year in the Big 12 Conference. Last season, the Cougars finished fifth in the league.

The preseason AP Top 25 shows that the Big 12 is again viewed as one of the best leagues in America.

Big 12 makes history

For the first time ever, a conference placed five teams in the Top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

AP preseason polls began in the 1961-62 season.

Big 12 powerhouse Kansas was ranked the No. 1 team in the country, while Houston was ranked No. 4, Iowa State was ranked No. 5, Baylor was ranked No. 8, and Big 12 newcomer Arizona was ranked No. 10.

The Big 12 has a sixth team in the preseason AP Top 25. That’s Cincinnati at No. 20.

Along with BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Arizona State are in the “others receiving votes” category of the poll.

AP Top 25: Preseason Men’s College Basketball Poll

Released October 14, 2024

1. Kansas | Big 12

2. Alabama | SEC

3. UConn | Big East

4. Houston | Big 12

5. Iowa State | Big 12

6. Gonzaga | WCC

7. Duke | ACC

8. Baylor | Big 12

9. North Carolina | ACC

10. Arizona | Big 12

11. Auburn | SEC

12. Tennessee | SEC

13. Texas A&M | SEC

14. Purdue | Big Ten

15. Creighton | Big East

16. Arkansas | SEC

17. Indiana | Big Ten

18. Marquette | Big East

19. Texas | SEC

20. Cincinnati | Big 12

21. Florida | SEC

22. UCLA | Big Ten

23. Kentucky | SEC

24. Ole Miss | SEC

25. Rutgers | Big Ten

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois 92, St. John’s 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary’s 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.

