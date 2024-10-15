Utah Football Releases Statement On Cam Rising Injury, Collegiate Eligibility

SALT LAKE CITY – After Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham designated Isaac Wilson as the starter early on Monday, the program later sent out a press release on Cam Rising and his injury.

The statement, written by Whittingham, said that Rising’s injury was season-ending and also hinted at later “developments concerning his collegiate eligibility.”

BREAKING: Utah has announced Cam Rising’s injury is indeed season ending. Statement from head coach, Kyle Whittingham: “Upon further evaluation by our medical staff, Cameron Rising’s injury has unfortunately been deemed season-ending. During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 15, 2024

“Upon further evaluation by our medical staff, Cameron Rising’s injury has unfortunately been deemed season-ending. During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed. Any future developments concerning his collegiate eligibility will be addressed at a later date.”

After being sidelined with a finger injury early in the season, Rising came back and was reinjured against Arizona State.

Whittingham had already said that Rising was “out indefinitely” in the morning press conference. But his season-ending status was made official later in the day.

Kyle Whittingham Opens Press Conference With Cam Rising News

The news came in Whittingham’s Monday morning press conference, following the team’s loss to Arizona State in Tempe.

“Tough weekend in Tempe. Cam Rising is out indefinitely, Isaac Wilson will be our starter until further notice,” Whittingham said.

Utah struggled to get anything going on offense against the Sun Devils, eventually falling by a score of 27-19.

“Cam’s a warrior, he wanted to play. We started moving the ball at the end of the half. Didn’t get into the end zone,” Whittingham continued. “That continued in the second half. We thought about it, talked about it, but he’s a vet and he’d let us know if he couldn’t go.”

