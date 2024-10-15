Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU No. 1, Utah Tumbles

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week eight of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week, KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.”

It airs Sundays at 10 a.m. (MT) until Noon on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

You can listen to the show on the KSL Sports app and all major podcasting platforms.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2024 Season: Week 8

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week eight slate.

1. BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

BYU 41, Arizona 19

This week: vs. Oklahoma State (Friday) | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 5:30 p.m)

BYU is being slept on in the AP Top 25 polls. We’re not sleeping on them. They have won their last two Big 12 home games by more than 22 points each. They have three road wins, including a victory over Top 25 SMU.

BYU is strong in the trenches, and unlike years in the past, when injuries mounted, they are relatively healthy at the midway point of the season.

2. Iowa State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16

This week: vs. UCF | 5:30 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State’s defense is tearing it up this season. The Cyclones are only allowing 11 points per game. They are the only team in the Big 12 that has given up fewer than ten touchdowns this season (8).

Also, running back Carson Hansen had another impressive showing on the ground last week, finding paydirt three times in the road win at West Virginia.

3. Kansas State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Kansas State 31, Colorado 28

This week: at West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

Avery Johnson shined late in K-State’s win at Colorado. The Wildcats have the look of a team that is a CFP at-large contender.

4. Texas Tech (5-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4

Bye

This week: vs. Baylor | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

The Big 12’s number one offense (39.3 points per game) returns from a bye week. Questions remain about Tech’s defense, but the performance at Arizona was strong two weeks ago.

5. Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Up 4)

Arizona State 27, Utah 19

This week: at Cincinnati | 10 a.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Cam Skattebo is one of the most entertaining players in the conference. The win over Utah was a breakthrough for Kenny Dillingham, who inherited a program at rock bottom and is building it up quickly.

6. Colorado (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

Kansas State 31, Colorado 28

This week: at Arizona | 2 p.m. | FOX

All eyes will be on the health of Travis Hunter and his reported shoulder injury.

7. West Virginia (3-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7

Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16

This week: vs. Kansas State | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

West Virginia’s three losses are against teams with a combined record of 18-0.

8. Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 2)

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

This week: vs. Arizona State | 10 a.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Cincinnati is quietly putting together a strong season this year. The Bearcats have already exceeded their win total from last season.

9. Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

BYU 41, Arizona 19

This week: vs. Colorado | 2 p.m. | FOX

The Arizona offense can’t find the endzone consistently enough. Arizona is 15th in the Big 12 in scoring offense at 25.7 points per game.

10. Utah (4-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 5)

Arizona State 27, Utah 19

This week: vs. TCU | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

There is finally clarity at the quarterback position for Utah. Isaac Wilson is the QB1 going forward as Cam Rising suffered a season-ending injury in the loss at Arizona State. However, the issues with Utah go beyond QB. The defense is not tackling well and some of the playcalling in the red zone was head-scratching last week against Arizona State.

11. Baylor (2-4, 0-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: at Texas Tech | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

The emergence of Sawyer Robertson as a quarterback has intrigued us with the potential of Baylor in the second half of the season.

12. Houston (2-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 1)

Bye

This week: at Kansas | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Houston has a new starting quarterback: Zeon Chriss. He led the Coogs to an upset win over TCU, and now he’s got a great opportunity to get a second consecutive win at Kansas.

13. TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 2)

Bye

This week: at Utah | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Remember when TCU used to have defenses that terrified opponents? Those days feel numbered in Ft. Worth.

14. Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Bye

This week: at BYU (Friday) | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 5:30 p.m. MT)

Oklahoma State has a quarterback debate this week after starting 0-3 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2005. To make matters worse, Gundy was head-butted by his cattle. Rough times in Stillwater right now.

15. UCF (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

This week: at Iowa State | 5:30 p.m. | FS1

UCF benched KJ Jefferson at quarterback. They turned to EJ Colson, then later benched him for Jacurri Brown. The season outlook has turned on the Knights in a hurry.

16. Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Bye

This week: vs. Houston | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Must-win this week for Kansas against Houston. After Saturday’s game, the Jayhawks have three consecutive games against Top 25 opponents (K-State, Iowa State, BYU).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper