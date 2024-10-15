This NFL Player Thinks Utah Deserves A Professional Football Team

On the Site:
Oct 14, 2024, 9:02 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s no secret that the state of Utah loves Football.

One NFL player with a lot of history in the Mountain West region thinks that Salt Lake should be considered for relocation or expansion.

Would The NFL Work In Utah?

Van Noy makes that assertion at a fitting time.

Utah was just given an NHL team and although it’s still early in the inaugural season, everything appears to be a success.

The fans are showing up, sales records are being broken, and the state has fully welcomed its new professional team.

RELATED: New NHL Team Marks Coming-Of-Age Moment For Salt Lake City As Pro Sports Hub

Although the Utah Grizzlies and other hockey teams have had the support of Utah sports fans, nothing has gotten as much love as NBA basketball and college football.

All of the questions about stadium location and other franchise specifics would have to be worked on by the ownership group. But if one thing is for sure, the fans will show up and show their support.

It should be noted that over 10 NFL teams play in a stadium that is located in a nearby suburb. Dallas, Los Angeles, Buffalo, Washington, and San Francisco are just some of the teams on that list.

Kyle Van Noy’s Utah Roots

Kyle Van Noy grew up in Nevada but spent four years in Utah as a BYU Cougar from 2009-2013.

Van Noy has lived in New England, Baltimore, Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles during his professional career. But he’s remained close to the place where he played college ball and met his wife.

From attending Jazz games to doing backflips with Cosmo, Van Noy is still a staple in the Utah sports world.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

