Bills CB Taron Johnson Seals Win With Late Interception Against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson secured a win for the Buffalo Bills by picking off Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football.

Johnson’s first interception of the season came at a perfect time with the Bills leading by just three with two minutes left.

Rodgers looked deep to Mike Williams on 3rd & 16.

As Williams hit the turf to come back to the ball, Johnson swooped in from behind and was able to keep the ball off the turf.

You have to go almost two years back to find the former Wildcats’ last INT. He picked off Patrick Mahomes in week six in a big 24-20 win.

Johnson had missed over a month before the game against the Jets with a forearm injury from the season opener. In his return to action, he was a top defensive playmaker for Buffalo.

He led the squad in tackles with eight (four solo) and added a pass breakup.

Following his forced turnover, the Bills picked up a couple of first downs and kneeled out the clock for a 23-20 win.

About Taron Johnson

Before his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State.

The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his six seasons in the league, Johnson has recorded 450 total tackles, 335 solo tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 39 pass breakups in 88 regular season contests.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL