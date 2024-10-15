On the Site:
CRIME

Utah DPS helicopter captures fiery end to lengthy Tooele County pursuit

Oct 14, 2024, 10:33 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY — Newly released video from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter captured a lengthy pursuit and a fiery crash on Interstate 80.

The ordeal happened on Sept. 25, when police said a rolling domestic dispute turned into a pursuit involving West Wendover Police and subsequently Utah Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the pursuit stretched over 40 miles with speeds at times reaching 120 miles per hour.

Eventually, the DPS helicopter captured a trooper in a SUV conducting a pit maneuver to bring the car to a stop with flames and smoke coming from the vehicle.

As troopers approached with guns drawn, the video shows a woman eventually emerging from the driver’s side with hands up. Later, the male driver gets out and on the ground, before troopers drag him away from the burning car.

According to police, neither the man nor the woman were injured during the pursuit.

