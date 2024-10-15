On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search underway in South Jordan after domestic violence suspect runs from police

Oct 14, 2024, 11:06 PM | Updated: 11:13 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN South Jordan police issued a shelter-in-place at Bingham High School Monday night.

The order was issued as police chased a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash and domestic violence case. 

The situation started when West Jordan police received a call of a man assaulting a woman in a car near the area of 2700 West and 9000 South. Officers in the area followed the car, but didn’t pursue the driver due to heavy traffic on Redwood Road. Minutes later, police got a call that same car was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 10400 South and Redwood Road. They found the car believed to be involved in both incidents abandoned at 2200 West just south of 10400. 

As the events continued to quickly unfold, a 911 call came in of two suspicious men running through a neighborhood toward Bingham High School. That’s when police surrounded the high school and told band students out of the football field to go inside and stay until it’s safe to come out. 

Police chased the two men until they lost sight of one and the other jumped into the canal that runs west of Redwood Road between 9800 South and 10400 South. 

West Jordan police said they used drones and police dogs to try to track down the men but both were able to get away.  

They urge anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious to call and report it.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Debbie Worthen

Search underway in South Jordan after domestic violence suspect runs from police

South Jordan police issued a shelter-in-place at Bingham High School Monday night while they chased a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash and domestic violence case.

3 hours ago

Some of the images we’ve seen from Florida and the Carolinas following the devastating one-two pu...

Matt Gephardt

Utahns want to donate money to help people impacted by Helene and Milton, and the bad guys know it

Some of the images we’ve seen from Florida and the Carolinas following the devastating one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton really tug at the heartstrings.

4 hours ago

Newly released video from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter captured a lengthy pursuit ...

Andrew Adams

Utah DPS helicopter captures fiery end to lengthy Tooele County pursuit

Newly released video from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter captured a lengthy pursuit and a fiery crash on Interstate 80.

4 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy and Nathaniel Woodward sparred over their geographical ties to rural Utah, ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Immigration, abortion policies separate Rep. Celeste Maloy, challenger Nathaniel Woodward

U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy and Nathaniel Woodward sparred over their geographical ties to rural Utah, abortion and immigration during a civil — and at times, complimentary — debate at Utah Tech University Monday evening.

4 hours ago

Ryker Reynolds with his father Ryker Reynolds....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Sandy man sent to prison for causing death of motorcyclist in 2023 DUI crash

A Sandy man was sentenced to at least one year and up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of causing the death of a motorcyclist while driving under the influence.

6 hours ago

William Penn Elementary in Millcreek on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Jeffrey. D. Allred, Deseret News...

Daniel Woodruff

$800 million price tag possible for implementing new Utah school safety law

It could cost the state of Utah nearly $1 billion to implement a new law aimed at school safety.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Search underway in South Jordan after domestic violence suspect runs from police