Search underway in South Jordan after domestic violence suspect runs from police

SOUTH JORDAN — South Jordan police issued a shelter-in-place at Bingham High School Monday night.

The order was issued as police chased a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash and domestic violence case.

The situation started when West Jordan police received a call of a man assaulting a woman in a car near the area of 2700 West and 9000 South. Officers in the area followed the car, but didn’t pursue the driver due to heavy traffic on Redwood Road. Minutes later, police got a call that same car was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 10400 South and Redwood Road. They found the car believed to be involved in both incidents abandoned at 2200 West just south of 10400.

As the events continued to quickly unfold, a 911 call came in of two suspicious men running through a neighborhood toward Bingham High School. That’s when police surrounded the high school and told band students out of the football field to go inside and stay until it’s safe to come out.

Police chased the two men until they lost sight of one and the other jumped into the canal that runs west of Redwood Road between 9800 South and 10400 South.

West Jordan police said they used drones and police dogs to try to track down the men but both were able to get away.

They urge anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious to call and report it.

This is a developing story and may be updated.