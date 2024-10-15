1 critically injured, 1 ejected in single-car crash on I-80 in Tooele

TOOELE — One person was critically injured, and a second sustained moderate injuries in an early morning crash Tuesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2 a.m., a single-car crash was reported in Tooele on Interstate 80 at mile marker 99. UHP said the car had left the roadway and rolled, although troopers did not say how far it rolled or where it landed.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, but the passenger was wearing a seatbelt and became pinned inside the car. The passenger had to be freed by first responders and was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in moderate condition, UHP said.

Now @UTHighwayPatrol investigating a rollover crash on Eastbound I-80 near Lake Point in #TooeleCounty One person ejected, the passenger was pinned in the car. The passenger taken to hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/PIKHNga51o — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) October 15, 2024

The reason the car left the roadway is unknown and troopers were investigating all possibilities.

The right lane of I-80 was closed through approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.