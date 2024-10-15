On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

1 critically injured, 1 ejected in single-car crash on I-80 in Tooele

Oct 15, 2024, 6:31 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

A view from the dashboard of Mobile 5 on Interstate 80 after two people were injured, one of them critically, in a rollover crash. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


TOOELE — One person was critically injured, and a second sustained moderate injuries in an early morning crash Tuesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2 a.m., a single-car crash was reported in Tooele on Interstate 80 at mile marker 99. UHP said the car had left the roadway and rolled, although troopers did not say how far it rolled or where it landed.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, but the passenger was wearing a seatbelt and became pinned inside the car. The passenger had to be freed by first responders and was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in moderate condition, UHP said.

The reason the car left the roadway is unknown and troopers were investigating all possibilities.

The right lane of I-80 was closed through approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.

