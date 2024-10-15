KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in House District 2 race

On the Site:
Oct 15, 2024, 9:14 AM

BY DANIELLA RIVERA AND ANNIE KNOX, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — Republican U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy and challenger Nathaniel Woodward, a Democrat, faced off in a debate at Utah Tech University in St. George Monday, making their cases to voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.  

The candidates for U.S. House District 2 shared their views on abortion policy, immigration and public lands in a debate that was civil and cordial. But did their claims of fact hold up to the KSL Truth Test? The KSL Investigators fact-checked three claims from the candidates:  

Claims about a “pro-Hamas” display in Salt Lake City      

Speaking about a pro-Palestine display outside City Hall, Maloy said this:

I was in downtown Salt Lake City today and I saw a pro-Hamas display in downtown Salt Lake City, and it said, you know, had pictures and said these people were murdered by Israel.

In response to a question from KSL after the debate about why Maloy described the display as “pro-Hamas,” the representative elaborated about what she said she observed, but did not provide evidence. 

“It’s right in front of the Salt Lake City building and I think if you see it, you’ll know why it’s pro-Hamas,” she said. “It says, ‘We support Hamas.'”

To fact-check Maloy’s claim, the KSL Investigators went out to the display after the debate Monday night and found posters with photos of Palestinian children and adults, and the words “murdered by Israel,” as well as posters calling to free Palestine and donate to families in Gaza. But KSL did not find any signage that suggests support for Hamas.   

A display in support of Palestine outside City Hall in downtown Salt Lake City on Oct. 14, 2024. (Daniella Rivera, KSL TV)

KSL also reached out to Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office. Spokesperson Andrew Wittenberg said he hadn’t seen or heard of any pro-Hamas materials at Washington Square.

This truth test found Maloy’s claim of a pro-Hamas display in Salt Lake City to be false.   

Claim about federal land  

In response to a question about public lands, Woodward said this: 

I live in Carbon and Emery counties. Over 90% of these two counties are owned by the BLM (U.S. Bureau of Land Management) or other federal organizations or departments.

While 92% of Emery County is public land, approximately 80% is federal and about 12% managed by the state, said Jim Jennings, public lands administrator for the county.  

The federal government’s share will likely increase with planned land exchanges under the federal Dingell Act, Jennings noted.  

Carbon County says in a resource management plan that 49 percent is federally administered.

After the debate, Woodward said he recalls agents with the BLM giving the 92 percent statistic in a meeting last year. But based on information KSL got from the counties, significantly less than 90 percent of their combined land is federally owned.  

The KSL Truth Test found Woodward’s statement is false.   

Claim about how long politicians serve in the U.S. House of Representatives

When discussing the idea of term limits for members of Congress, Maloy said:

The good news is that the average tenure of a House member is about eight years.

According to a Congressional Research Service report updated last month, the average length of service for representatives at the beginning of the 118th Congress was 8.5 years, and for senators, 11.2 years.  

The KSL Investigators found Maloy’s claim about the average length of service in the current House of Representatives is true.  

Contributing: KSL TV Photojournalist Marc Weaver

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

