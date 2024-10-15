Looking out for the Good: Animated film set in Provo to debut in Utah theater

SALT LAKE CITY — A new heartfelt animated film based out of Provo is coming soon to a theater in Utah.

The film is called “Gracie and Pedro: Pets to the Rescue.” It’s about a lost dog and cat that find their way back home to Utah.

It was written about downtown Provo, and the writers say it emphasized love, unity, and family. Characters in the movie are voiced by the likes of Brooke Shields, Alicia Silverstone, Danny Trejo and Susan Sarandon.

You can see the movie at the Cinemark in Jordan Landing starting Thursday. If it does well, it will be shown in theatres across the state.

More information can be found at gracieandpedro.com.