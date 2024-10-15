On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

This may be Utah’s last chance to see comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in its most vibrant color

Oct 15, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

Two women stand in front of a display of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Utah on Oct. 14, 2024. (Cou...

Two women stand in front of a display of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Utah on Oct. 14, 2024. (Courtesy Alyssa Christensen)

(Courtesy Alyssa Christensen)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After a comet known as the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS dazzled the skies of Earth’s northern hemisphere, folks in Utah may only get one more night to acutely view the historic event.

According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, the comet would be visible through Oct. 26. However, the time to see the comet at its brightest would likely end after Tuesday night’s probable show.

The “dirty snowball” would dwindle for two reasons, Johnson said. The first — simply because the comet is now on a trajectory moving away from Earth, where before Saturday it was headed toward our planet.

“It was closest to Earth around the 12th of October and it’s now leaving our viewpoint,” Johnson said.

A view of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in comparison to the position of the rest of the solar system as it appeared on Oct. 12, 2024, when it reached its closest point to Earth. (The University of Arizona)

Further, he said the comet’s proximity to the sun on the way here had a lot to do with how visible it was — more visible than any other comet in 27 years, according to EarthSky.

“Part of what makes it so visible is when it passes close to the sun, which (in this case) was in early September,” Johnson said. “As it’s making its way by Earth and beyond, it’s moving further away and getting further away from the sun so it doesn’t have a lot of heat to further the burning and evaporating of all the ice and rock.”

The comet traveled from the Oort Cloud, according to NASA, which is a giant spherical shell surrounding the solar system and could be home to billions or even trillions of objects.

A view of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in comparison to the position of the rest of the solar system as it appeared on Oct. 15, 2024 — three days after it reached its closest point to Earth. (The University of Arizona)

Viewing times

Johnson said Tsuchinshan-ATLAS could be seen on the western horizon, 45 minutes after sunset — which for Tuesday was set for 6:47 p.m. in Salt Lake City, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday night would also offer clear skies, Johnson said, but more clouds would be moving in as the state’s first winter storm of the season was expected later in the week.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Two women stand in front of a display of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Utah on Oct. 14, 2024. (Cou...

Mary Culbertson

This may be Utah’s last chance to see comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in its most vibrant color

A comet visible from Earth's northern hemisphere is now traveling away from the planet, but front-seats to the show are still expected for one more night.

22 minutes ago

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft over the moon, Europa, wit...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will scour Jupiter moon for the ingredients for life

A NASA spacecraft has set sail for Jupiter and its moon Europa, one of the best bets for finding life beyond Earth.

20 hours ago

SpaceX's mega Starship rocket system lifts off from Starbase for a test flight on October 13, in Bo...

Jackie Wattles and Ashley Strickland, CNN

SpaceX launches its most ambitious Starship test flight yet

SpaceX successfully launched the latest test flight of Starship Sunday morning, which could one day be used to carry humans to the moon and Mars.

2 days ago

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are seen in the sky near Knaresborough, Eng...

Associated Press

Strong solar storms behind the northern lights that dazzled the sky farther south than normal

Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

3 days ago

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan–ATLAS will reach its closest distance to Earth on October 12. NASA astronau...

Ashley Strickland and Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Comet likely last seen when Neanderthals walked Earth could soon dazzle in the night sky

A rare, bright comet will be visible in October, clear skies permitting. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Saturday.

4 days ago

The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarg...

Haleuya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges

TikTok has been aware that its design features are detrimental to its young users and that publicly touted tools aimed at limiting kids’ time on the site were largely ineffective.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

This may be Utah’s last chance to see comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in its most vibrant color