How To Watch Game Night Live: West Panthers @ Brighton Bengals

Oct 15, 2024, 11:33 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Game Night Live Game of the Week pits a pair of 5A Region 6 powers against each other with playoff seeding on the line.

The West High Panthers (5-4, 5-0) travel to Salt Lake’s east bench on Wednesday, October 16, to take on the Brighton Bengals (8-1, 4-1).

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Ten

West High Panthers @ Brighton Bengals

After dropping its first three games, West has been nearly unbeatable, scoring 44 points per game in wins. The Panther’s defense has stepped up after a rough start to the year, holding opponents to 14 points per game during a three-game winning streak. West blew out East last week, handing the Leopards a 48-19 loss. Sophomore QB Kamden Lopati completed 18-of-25 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Lote Sotele toted the rock 24 times for 203 yards and three of the Panthers’ five rushing scores. Sotele added five catches for 60 yards and a TD.

Brighton has dominated opponents this season, outscoring teams 279 (31 ppg) to 89 (9.9 ppg). The Bengal defense has three shutouts, including last week’s 41-0 win over Layton Christian Academy. Senior QB Alex Degroot threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Cash Gay caught six passes for 139 yards and two TDs.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between West and Brighton is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

