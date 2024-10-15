Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last several years, access to fentanyl pills has become easier.

Its effect, which can be deadly, has become more widespread.

It is a concern across the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox, state leaders, and law enforcement officials came together to address the fentanyl crisis and what they are going to do about it.

Fentanyl task force

They announced the creation of a fentanyl task force.

The fentanyl task force will address and dive deeper into how and why fentanyl is being used — socially, economically and psychologically.

“Fentanyl now affects everyone,” Cox said.

Cox said no one is exempt from fentanyl’s reach as it is in all pockets of the state — from big cities — to the smallest towns in Utah.

Since 2018, the problem has grown. In 2018, 1,600 fentanyl pills were seized by agencies, while two million pills were seized last year.

“Based on experience, evidence, and example of effective task forces in the past, we will accomplish the task force mission by focusing on seven key objectives centered on prevention and treatment,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson.

Mysti Lopez has been sober for three-and-a-half years. She recalls some of her darkest days due to fentanyl.

“Many times I picked it up right here along the Jordan River Trail,” Lopez said. “As my addiction worsened, so did the consequences. I was arrested constantly. Nine cases over 30 charges. Most for distribution, fraud, and periphanalia.”

Now, she is helping others on their journey back to health

“I’m now currently in school for human services with a concentration in addiction and hoping to get my Ph.D later in forensic psychology,” Lopez said.

Cox said through the task force, they aim to make it more difficult for those trying to sell drugs to do so in the United States, and especially Utah. For those struggling with drugs, they hope this will make it easier to find the necessary means for help.