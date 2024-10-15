On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah

Oct 15, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Over the last several years, access to fentanyl pills has become easier.

Its effect, which can be deadly, has become more widespread. 

It is a concern across the state. 

On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox, state leaders, and law enforcement officials came together to address the fentanyl crisis and what they are going to do about it. 

Fentanyl task force

They announced the creation of a fentanyl task force. 

The fentanyl task force will address and dive deeper into how and why fentanyl is being used socially, economically and psychologically. 

“Fentanyl now affects everyone,” Cox said.

Cox said no one is exempt from fentanyl’s reach as it is in all pockets of the state from big cities to the smallest towns in Utah.

Since 2018, the problem has grown. In 2018, 1,600 fentanyl pills were seized by agencies, while two million pills were seized last year. 

“Based on experience, evidence, and example of effective task forces in the past, we will accomplish the task force mission by focusing on seven key objectives centered on prevention and treatment,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson.  

Mysti Lopez has been sober for three-and-a-half years. She recalls some of her darkest days due to fentanyl.

“Many times I picked it up right here along the Jordan River Trail,” Lopez said. “As my addiction worsened, so did the consequences. I was arrested constantly. Nine cases over 30 charges. Most for distribution, fraud, and periphanalia.”  

Now, she is  helping others on their journey back to health  

“I’m now currently in school for human services with a concentration in addiction and hoping to get my Ph.D later in forensic psychology,” Lopez said.

Cox said through the task force, they aim to make it more difficult for those trying to sell drugs to do so in the United States, and especially Utah. For those struggling with drugs, they hope this will make it easier to find the necessary means for help. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Two women stand in front of a display of the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Utah on Oct. 14, 2024. (Cou...

Mary Culbertson

This may be Utah’s last chance to see comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in its most vibrant color

A comet visible from Earth's northern hemisphere is now traveling away from the planet, but front-seats to the show are still expected for one more night.

22 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer Cox announced a task force on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, aimed at fighting fentanyl in th...

Karah Brackin

Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah

State leaders announced the creation of a fentanyl task force on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the drug around Utah.

30 minutes ago

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15, those experiencing homelessness in Utah County will have a guaranteed pl...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah County warming centers need donations, volunteers with opening this week

Starting Tuesday evening, those experiencing homelessness in Utah County will have a guaranteed place to stay through the entire winter.

2 hours ago

A photo of the main characters in the animated film "Gracie and Pedro: Pets to the Rescue." (Motion...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Animated film set in Provo to debut in Utah theater

A new animated film set in Provo, Utah is set to release in a single theater in the state.

3 hours ago

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy and challenger Democrat Nathaniel Woodward at Utah Tech University in...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in House District 2 race

Did claims from the candidates running to represent Utah’s 2nd District in Congress pass the KSL Truth Test?

4 hours ago

A view from the dashboard of Mobile 5 on Interstate 80 after two people were injured, one of them c...

Mary Culbertson

1 critically injured, 1 ejected in single-car crash on I-80 in Tooele

Two people were injured in a rollover crash, one of them critically, on Interstate 80 in Tooele.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah