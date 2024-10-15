Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 9

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week are Griffin DeMartini from Provo High School and Tate Allred from Salem Hills High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Griffin DeMartini, WR/LB (Provo) & Tate Allred, RB/LB (Salem Hills)

DeMartini and the Provo Bulldogs made the long drive on US-40 to face the Uintah Utes last week in Region 8 action. Provo flew out to a commanding 28-7 lead after the first quarter. DeMartini helped to spearhead a stingy defensive effort as he would rack up nine total tackles and three sacks.

His impact on offense came in the second quarter as he hauled in both of his touchdown passes in the quarter. He would go on to tally six receptions for 140 yards and the two touchdowns in the game. Provo earned a 63-27 win and remain unbeaten in region play with a 6-2 overall record.

Allred and the Skyhawks welcomed Timpanogos High School in for a region showdown. After the Timberwolves opened up a 14-0 first half lead, Allred led the Skyhawks’ powerful ground game that methodically got them back into the contest. He didn’t find pay dirt, but rumbled for 135 rushing yards in the win.

He also made his imprint on defense, notching 12 tackles on the night and a 41-yard pick-six. Salem Hills evened their region record at 3-3 with the 30-14 win and improved to 5-4 overall on the season.

This quarterback led a furious comeback win to earn the Utah County High School Player of the Week! 👀 Presented by @mrmacsuitshttps://t.co/hBAyW1UKWy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

