On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 9

Oct 15, 2024, 12:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week are Griffin DeMartini from Provo High School and Tate Allred from Salem Hills High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Griffin DeMartini, WR/LB (Provo) & Tate Allred, RB/LB (Salem Hills)

DeMartini and the Provo Bulldogs made the long drive on US-40 to face the Uintah Utes last week in Region 8 action. Provo flew out to a commanding 28-7 lead after the first quarter. DeMartini helped to spearhead a stingy defensive effort as he would rack up nine total tackles and three sacks.

His impact on offense came in the second quarter as he hauled in both of his touchdown passes in the quarter. He would go on to tally six receptions for 140 yards and the two touchdowns in the game. Provo earned a 63-27 win and remain unbeaten in region play with a 6-2 overall record.

Allred and the Skyhawks welcomed Timpanogos High School in for a region showdown. After the Timberwolves opened up a 14-0 first half lead, Allred led the Skyhawks’ powerful ground game that methodically got them back into the contest. He didn’t find pay dirt, but rumbled for 135 rushing yards in the win.

He also made his imprint on defense, notching 12 tackles on the night and a 41-yard pick-six. Salem Hills evened their region record at 3-3 with the 30-14 win and improved to 5-4 overall on the season.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Has Youth Showed In Preseason?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at what strength each young player has shown already in the preseason.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10

Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Joins Elite Group Of BYU QBs After 6-0 Start

BYU's redshirt junior quarterback joins a small group of Cougar signal-callers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 9

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 10 Preview

The high school football regular season wraps up this week and KSL Sports Rewind previewed the region battles around the state of Utah.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 9 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the ninth week of the 2024 high school football season

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 9