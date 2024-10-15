KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 10 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 10 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 10

Dropped out of Top 25: Weber Warriors (#19)

25. American Fork Cavemen, 4-5, 2-2 Region 3 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 34-14.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Skyridge on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

24. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 5-4, 3-1 Region 2 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Riverton, 24-11.

Next Up: vs. Bingham on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 PM.

23. Woods Cross Wildcats, 6-3, 4-2 Region 5 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Box Elder, 23-17.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Bountiful on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 PM.

22. Spanish Fork Dons, 7-2, 4-1 Region 8 (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Payson, 52-27.

Next Up: @ Timpanogos on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

21. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 7-2, 3-2 Region 7 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 5 Timpview, 35-0.

Next Up: Bye Week.

20. Park City Miners, 8-1, 5-1 Region 10 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. Tooele, 49-10.

Next Up: @ Springville on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

19. Farmington Phoenix, 4-5, 3-1 Region 1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at No. 12 Davis, 28-20.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Fremont on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

18. Provo Bulldogs, 6-2, 5-0 Region 8 (#23)

Previous Result: Win at Uintah, 63-27.

Next Up: vs. Mountain View on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

17. Davis Darts, 6-3, 2-2 Region 1 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Farmington, 28-20.

Next Up: @ Syracuse on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

16. Richfield Wildcats, 9-0, 4-0 3A South (#17)

Previous Result: Win at Canyon View, 42-10.

Next Up: @ North Sanpete on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

15. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 7-2, 5-0 Region 9 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Pine View, 56-21.

Next Up: @ Dixie on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

14. Olympus Titans, 5-3, 4-1 Region 6 (#14)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 41-7.

Next Up: vs. Skyline on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 PM.

13. West Panthers, 5-4, 5-0 Region 6 (#15)

Previous Result: Win at East, 48-19.

Next Up: @ No. 10 Brighton on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

12. Fremont Silverwolves, 7-2, 4-0 Region 1 (#13)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 19 Weber, 35-21.

Next Up: @ No. 19 Farmington on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

11. Roy Royals, 8-1, 5-1 Region 5 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 11 Bountiful, 42-35.

Next Up: @ Northridge on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

10. Brighton Bengals, 8-1, 4-1 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Layton Christian, 41-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 13 West on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

9. Orem Tigers, 8-1, 4-0 Region 7 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Springville, 38-37.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Timpview on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

8. Morgan Trojans, 9-0, 4-0 3A North (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Ogden, 62-0.

Next Up: @ Union on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

7. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 9-0, 5-0 Region 11 (#7)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Crest, 42-3.

Next Up: vs. West Field on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

6. Bountiful Redhawks, 8-1, 5-1 Region 5 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 Roy, 42-35.

Next Up: vs. No. 23 Woods Cross on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 PM.

5. Lehi Pioneers, 6-2, 2-2 Region 3 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Lone Peak, 24-21.

Next Up: vs. Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 5-2, 4-0 Region 7 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 16 Maple Mountain, 35-0.

Next Up: @ No. 9 Orem on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 8-1, 4-0 Region 2 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Bingham, 37-21.

Next Up: @ Herriman on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lone Peak Knights, 7-2, 3-1 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 4 Lehi, 24-21.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

1. Skyridge Falcons, 7-2, 4-0 Region 3 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Pleasant Grove, 49-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 25 American Fork on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL + app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the West Panthers. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Wednesday, October 16. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

