On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Wife charged with murder of missing Utah guardsman

Oct 15, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Cottonwood Heights police officers escort Jennifer Gledhill into a police car on Wednesday, Oct. 2,...

Cottonwood Heights police officers escort Jennifer Gledhill into a police car on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Police say she shot and killed her husband as he slept. (Ed Collins, KSL TV)

(Ed Collins, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman who was previously arrested in connection with the death of her husband has now been formally charged with his murder.

Jennifer Gledhill, 41, faces a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Matthew Johnson, 51, as well as five counts of felony obstruction of justice, desecration of a human body, witness tampering, and drug charges. The charging documents and a statement about the charges were released Tuesday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. She was arrested on Oct. 2.

The charges also request Gledhill to be held without bail, stating she would present a “substantial” danger to the community and to the integrity of the investigation into Johnson’s death if released from custody. Johnson’s body has not been recovered, though an informant told police Gledhill said she buried him in a shallow grave.

“The State believes that defendant was very calculating in her crimes in that she arranged for the children to stay with her parents during the evening Matthew was killed,” charging documents state. “Investigation further revealed that she asked her parents to keep the children for another day, presumably while she was cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of Matthew’s body.”

Police originally said a missing persons case involving a Utah guardsman was “suspicious” after his truck was discovered only a couple blocks from his home. Matthew Johnson, 51, was initially reported missing by his wife on Sept. 20, according to Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Gary Young. (KSL TV)

The district attorney’s office states that Gledhill was having an affair with a man who contacted and informed them about her claims of killing Johnson and provided them screenshots of text messages between them, allegedly taken during a conversation as she was deleting them from her phone. According to the informant, Johnson confronted his wife about the affair on Sept. 20, yelling at her. Gledhill is alleged to have said she shot and killed Johnson on Sept. 21 while he slept in their bed.

Investigators said Gledhill told the informant she took his body out of their home in a storage container she slid down the stairs, then loaded it in a minivan, took it north, dug a hole and buried Johnson in a shallow grave. The informant said he later saw bruises on her body that she told him were from moving Johnson’s body and cleaning their house.

Police said Johnson was a respected member of a U.S. military special operations unit. He was employed with the Utah National Guard and was due to return from leave on Sept. 23.

While searching Gledhill’s home, detectives found a new mattress and reddish-brown spots on the bed frame, wall, and blinds in the master bedroom. The carpet below the bed tested positive for human blood, and the wall behind the bed was covered in bleach, investigators said.

Cottonwood Heights police officers escort Jennifer Gledhill into a police car on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Police say she shot and killed her husband as he slept. (Ed Collins, KSL TV)

At the time charges were filed, the blood was undergoing tests to confirm it matched Johnson’s DNA but preliminary tests showed the blood belonged to one male. The carpet was sent to the state crime lab.

Phone records were also searched for location information that tracked her heading north towards Davis County on Sept. 22 and that she called her father then her phone was turned off for nearly three hours and then showed another call to her father after it was turned back on.

The following day investigators said they matched video surveillance at gas stations where Gledhill washed and vacuumed her vehicle on Sept. 22. Gledhill’s phone records show that she never tried to contact Johnson after Sept. 21.

Gledhill allegedly texted the informant, “I washed everything and vacuumed, and it’s not an issue anymore.”

Detectives served a warrant for Gledhill’s parents’ home and located a gun that matched the description of one the informant said she showed him on Sept. 19. Charging documents state investigators confronted Gledhill’s parents about visiting her home on Sept. 24. Her mother said she purchased a mattress on Amazon. Her father, when asked about visiting the master bedroom said, “I did not go in where the incident happened.”

“No one in Mr. Johnson’s life has heard from him since September 21, which is inconsistent with his pattern of life,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Johnson’s truck was located in the area of 3100 East and Fort Union Boulevard, blocks away from his home. Police said witnesses reported an argument between the couple near the day it is believed he was killed, and that the couple had been considering divorce since July.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Mr. Matthew Johnson, not only a father and son but a member of the Utah National Guard. Our office will continue to work closely with investigators as we seek justice for Mr. Johnson,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “We appreciate Cottonwood Heights Police Department detectives working with our prosecutors as they worked to collect the evidence necessary to file these charges. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Cottonwood Heights police officers escort Jennifer Gledhill into a police car on Wednesday, Oct. 2,...

Larry D. Curtis

Wife charged with murder of missing Utah guardsman

A Utah woman who was previously arrested in connection with the death of her husband has now been formally charged with his murder.

3 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox announced a task force on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, aimed at fighting fentanyl in th...

Karah Brackin

Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah

State leaders announced the creation of a fentanyl task force on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the drug around Utah.

3 hours ago

three carved pumpkins...

Jim Salter, Associated Press

In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required at the homes of sex offenders. Until now

Many states have laws designed to keep children away from convicted sexual offenders on Halloween night, such as curfews for those on offender registries and requirements to keep their porch lights off.

3 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Debbie Worthen

Search underway in South Jordan after domestic violence suspect runs from police

South Jordan police issued a shelter-in-place at Bingham High School Monday night while they chased a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash and domestic violence case.

17 hours ago

Newly released video from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter captured a lengthy pursuit ...

Andrew Adams

Utah DPS helicopter captures fiery end to lengthy Tooele County pursuit

Newly released video from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter captured a lengthy pursuit and a fiery crash on Interstate 80.

18 hours ago

Ryker Reynolds with his father Ryker Reynolds....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Sandy man sent to prison for causing death of motorcyclist in 2023 DUI crash

A Sandy man was sentenced to at least one year and up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of causing the death of a motorcyclist while driving under the influence.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Wife charged with murder of missing Utah guardsman