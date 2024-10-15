On the Site:
Efforts being made to improve Utah’s ranking in bottom 10 for mammograms

Oct 15, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

A woman gets a mammogram at an Intermountain Health facility. The state health department has reported Utah ranks 44th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of women ages 40 and up who have gotten a mammogram in the last two years: 63.8%(Intermountain Home)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY IVY FARGUHESON, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It is not lost on Jeneanne Lock that without mammograms, she may not be here today.

At 39 years old, in 2016, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her mother was diagnosed in 2000. Both aunts and both grandmothers were also diagnosed with the disease at different times. With a strong family history — and a genetic link to breast cancer — doctors suggested she start getting mammograms in her late 20s.

At 39, she felt a lump, and doctors ordered a diagnostic mammogram — a look for breast cancer once a lump has been found. Thanks to a relatively early detection of the cancer, her treatment was successful. All was possible with the help of a mammogram.

“Many people tell me all the time that they have not had their first mammogram,” she said. “They know I’m going to say, ‘You need to get your mammogram.’ And I do. They say, ‘I need to. I need to.’ You’re right. You need to. But there are many people who don’t get them.”

What the data says

Various health departments as well cancer centers across the state agree. Backed with data from the National Cancer Institute, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, the state health department has reported Utah ranks 44th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of women ages 40 and up who have gotten a mammogram in the last two years: 63.8%.

This has been the case in Utah for more than 30 years.

Mammograms are essential in the fight against breast cancer. They provide early detection of the disease, allowing medical professionals the opportunity to order treatment that could lead to a cure. Cancer is also progressive, meaning the longer you go without treatment, the more problematic it may become, in many cases, causing death.

“We have to spread awareness. You really need to take care of this as early as possible,” said Sara Walla, of the American Cancer Society for Colorado and Utah, because “1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer … 1 in 3 won’t get mammograms. Spreading awareness is important.”

Putting off getting mammograms

When asked, local women and medical professionals say they have heard others explain why they will not get mammograms: fear of what will be found; the belief that they have plenty of time to take care of it later; fear that it will hurt; no place to get a mammogram in the rural areas of the state; they forgot, and more.

Medical leaders in the Salt Lake Valley say they are committed to seeing the numbers improve when it comes to mammograms in Utah. The Huntsman Cancer Institute and Intermountain Health have mobile screening units that travel to the rural areas of the state. They also occasionally go to large employers in the valley, giving women an opportunity to get a mammogram while they are at work.

It does not matter what changes are made, only that changes are made to convince women that mammograms are essential for their health, according to medical professionals. Breast cancer numbers in younger age groups — including those younger than 40 — are increasing, causing a more vital need to get screened. These screens are not scary, professionals say, certainly not as scary as discovering breast cancer when it is too late.

“We have had women come with their mom, their sister, their friends. Mammograms are for everyone,” said Dr. Jonathan Shakespear, medical director for Intermountain Health’s breast imaging center. “I sympathize with the demand of getting mammogram. I sympathize with being busy … life is busy, and I’m sure some people just forget. But, remember, it is better to get them early.”

