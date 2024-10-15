How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

PROVO, Utah – One of two undefeated teams left in the Big 12, BYU looks to corral the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Friday night clash.

ON TO THE NEXT 🤙 pic.twitter.com/XVckMuQzZY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 14, 2024

No. 13 BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cougars will be looking for their first win against the Cowboys when Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3) travels to Provo for the first time. BYU is 0-3 all-time against Oklahoma State after suffering a 40-34 double-overtime setback last season in Stillwater.

This week’s game is the second of the season under Friday night lights after BYU beat SMU in week two. BYU has won six of seven Friday night games under Kalani Sitaki. With Sitaki at the helm, the Cougars are 24-7 as a ranked team.

The Cowboys opened the season with high expectations, but an 0-3 start to Big 12 play has cost Oklahoma State any hope of crashing the College Football Playoff party. West Virginia steamrolled the Cowboys at home last weekend, winning 38-14.

Running back Ollie Gordon leads the rushing attack, picking up 405 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 101 carries. Redshirt senior QB Alan Bowman has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,653 yards, 12 TDs, and eight interceptions. Wideouts De’Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley each have four TDs. Stribling’s 556 yards lead the Cowboys, while Prelsey’s 36 grabs are a team-high.

