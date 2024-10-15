On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 15, 2024, 1:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – One of two undefeated teams left in the Big 12, BYU looks to corral the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Friday night clash.

No. 13 BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cougars will be looking for their first win against the Cowboys when Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3) travels to Provo for the first time. BYU is 0-3 all-time against Oklahoma State after suffering a 40-34 double-overtime setback last season in Stillwater.

This week’s game is the second of the season under Friday night lights after BYU beat SMU in week two. BYU has won six of seven Friday night games under Kalani Sitaki. With Sitaki at the helm, the Cougars are 24-7 as a ranked team.

The Cowboys opened the season with high expectations, but an 0-3 start to Big 12 play has cost Oklahoma State any hope of crashing the College Football Playoff party. West Virginia steamrolled the Cowboys at home last weekend, winning 38-14.

Running back Ollie Gordon leads the rushing attack, picking up 405 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 101 carries. Redshirt senior QB Alan Bowman has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,653 yards, 12 TDs, and eight interceptions. Wideouts De’Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley each have four TDs. Stribling’s 556 yards lead the Cowboys, while Prelsey’s 36 grabs are a team-high.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ESPN. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Pal Carcaterra are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Oklahoma State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU Insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

