BYU LB Isaiah Glasker Earns National Player Of The Week Recognition

PROVO, Utah – BYU football linebacker Isaiah Glasker put together a memorable performance in the win over Arizona.

Glasker finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two pass breakups, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.

It was a monster performance for a player who has been a breakout standout for BYU this season.

Isaiah Glasker named Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

The play of Glasker earned praise nationally. Glasker was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The Maxwell Football Club announced the recognition with a social media graphic. Unfortunately, the graphic featured Glasker’s LB teammate Harrison Taggart, but the stats were all Glasker in BYU’s 41-19 win over Arizona.

Glasker has been a standout starting linebacker for BYU this season. At 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, Glasker is viewed as one of the best athletes linebacker coach Justin Ena has ever coached.

Glasker has piled up 24 tackles and two sacks through six games this season.

His pick-six on Arizona’s Noah Fifita was the first interception of his BYU career.

Glasker was a wide receiver in high school. When he arrived at BYU, he switched to safety. He moved up to linebacker during his redshirt season two years ago and has been there since.

Glasker is part of a BYU defense that is 15th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 16.3 points per game.

The Cougars are undefeated at the midway point of the season and look to remain unbeaten when they host Oklahoma State this Friday night in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

