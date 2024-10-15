On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10

Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Wednesday, October 16 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: West @ Brighton

KSL Sports Red Zone Show

Timpview @ Orem

Fremont @ Farmington

Lone Peak @ Westlake

American Fork @ Skyridge

Cedar Valley @ Alta

Cedar @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Snow Canyon @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Richfield @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Pleasant Grove @ Lehi (TeamHive.live)

Thursday, October 17 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Bear River @ Logan (Bear River Live)

Morgan @ Union (Morgan Sports Network)

South Sevier @ Grand County (TeamHive.live)

Manti @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

Beaver @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

Friday, October 18 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Emery @ Delta (Castle Country Radio)

Milford @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)

Parowan @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Oklahoma State Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Storylines

The BYU Cougars turn on the Friday night lights in their fourth home game of 2024 as they welcome in the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Looks To Youth After Losing Sean Durzi

Not all is sunshine and roses inside the Utah Hockey Club training room after General Manager Bill Armstrong revealed Sean Durzi will be out indefinitely.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’

ESPN's top analyst praised BYU head coach Kalani Sitake for the win over Arizona.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10

Week 10 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU LB Isaiah Glasker Earns National Player Of The Week Recognition

The athletic redshirt sophomore received national recognition for his play against Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

One of two undefeated teams left in the Big 12, BYU looks to corral the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Friday night clash.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10