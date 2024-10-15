Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10
Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Wednesday, October 16 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: West @ Brighton
Cedar @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Snow Canyon @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Richfield @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Pleasant Grove @ Lehi (TeamHive.live)
Thursday, October 17 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Bear River @ Logan (Bear River Live)
Morgan @ Union (Morgan Sports Network)
South Sevier @ Grand County (TeamHive.live)
Beaver @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
Friday, October 18 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Emery @ Delta (Castle Country Radio)
Milford @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)
Parowan @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)