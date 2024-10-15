On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Worry grows as struggle to tally unaccounted individuals after storm

Oct 15, 2024, 2:21 PM

Multiple agencies are struggling to tally unaccounted individuals after Helene. (WLOS via CNN Newso...

Multiple agencies are struggling to tally unaccounted individuals after Helene. (WLOS via CNN Newsource)

(WLOS via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER EMERT, CNN


KSLTV.com

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Reporting how many still remain unaccounted for 17 days after Hurricane Helene battered the mountains is difficult at best.

News 13 reached out to FEMA, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Buncombe County, and other agencies, only to find there is not one place with an official count.

This has left many families frustrated as they reach out to multiple agencies in search of answers.

“He loves it up there,” said Katie Traina, talking about her older brother Christopher Traina.

It has been more than 17 days since someone with Traina’s family has heard from Chris.

“He kind of bounces around the Asheville area, kind of just exploring the area,” said Katie.

Traina’s family, who primarily lives in Florida and has recently suffered their own damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, was in touch with Chris days before the storm. Chris Traina had a cell phone, but since the storm, nothing.

We just have to be hopeful and grateful that the time will come and they will find him,” said Katie Traina, as tears rolled down her cheeks with worry for her brother.

The family has shared Christopher’s picture on social media and reported him missing to the United Way and Red Cross. They say they are grateful for local, state, and federal search efforts and the thousands of volunteer hours from organizations like the Buncombe County Rescue Squad.

“There were thousands of cases the Register of Deeds worked and we had maybe 200 that made the escalated list,” said Buncombe County Rescue Squad Search & Rescue Division Team Leader Jeff Stilber.

The Rescue Squad was handed the escalated cases because of their training and the conditions.

“Those are the ones where there was a landslide so you couldn’t access. The bridge was washed out so you had to hike in,” said Stilber.

They were able to locate most of them.

“The majority of them were either well cared for because number one, they were prepared. They might be unaccounted for because they haven’t been able to communicate with the outside world,” said Stilber.

Those they could not reach remain on a list now passed over to the sheriff’s office for further checking. That is why knowing how many still remain unaccounted for gets tricky. So many groups aided in the effort and have taken reports.

You’ve got the Asheville Police Department, you’ve got the Black Mountain Police Department, you’ve got the Sheriff’s Department, you’ve got the State Bureau of Investigations. We had federal search and rescue, state search and rescue, local search and rescue,” said Lillian Govus, Buncombe County’s Communications & Public Engagement Director.
Each had their own lists and until now, no one has tried to combine them or narrow it down.

“We’re getting to the point where we will have one list but we’re just not quite there yet, said Govus.

That will take time, verifying each agency’s list against the others and comparing them with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It is a time that seems like an eternity for families waiting for word.

“Any information would be super helpful and obviously, if anyone sees or spots him just tell him we’re all searching for him back home, he’s got a large support group,” said Katie Traina about her brother.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Calming lighting and breathable, engineered leather seats in a darker color palette are part of the...

Marnie Hunter, CNN

Delta unveils sleek new look for cabins

Delta Air Lines is debuting a new look this fall, with sleek new cabin interiors on its narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft that will eventually be applied across the carrier’s fleet.

23 minutes ago

Multiple agencies are struggling to tally unaccounted individuals after Helene. (WLOS via CNN Newso...

Jennifer Emert, CNN

Worry grows as struggle to tally unaccounted individuals after storm

Reporting how many still remain unaccounted for 17 days after Helene battered the mountains is difficult at best.

2 hours ago

Starbucks wants you to pay full price. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Starbucks is scaling back discounts and promotions

Starbucks is scaling back promotional offers through its mobile app to get customers to pay full price for its coffees and teas, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday.

23 hours ago

A resident enters a FEMA improvised station to attend claims by local residents affected by floods ...

Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar and Ella Nilsen, CNN

Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina

A North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening harm against FEMA employees responding to Hurricane Helene, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

1 day ago

The candle's label was compared to Ku Klux Klan hoods, prompting Bath and Body Works to pull it fro...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Bath and Body Works apologizes for selling candles that looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods

Bath and Body Works has stopped selling a candle that was emblazoned with a winter theme that many commenters online compared to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

1 day ago

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue in Nashville on Octob...

Emma Tucker, CNN

1 dead and 9 wounded as groups trade gunfire near Tennessee State homecoming

Police say gunfire broke out among a crowd near Tennessee State University's homecoming celebrations.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Worry grows as struggle to tally unaccounted individuals after storm