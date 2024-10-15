Boy, 7, hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Iron County

ENOCH, Iron County — A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle.

According to Enoch Chief of Police Jackson Ames, the incident occurred in the area 1887 E. Midvalley Road just before 7:30 p.m.

The boy was riding his bike on the driveway of private property. According to police, he rode out into the road just as a Ford F-250 truck was passing by. The driver attempted to stop, but was unable to do so in time.

Police said the boy suffered a broken jaw, lost some teeth and had some facial bleeding. Other than that, the boy was OK.

The boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then flown by helicopter to another hospital.

The driver of the truck was cooperative with the police investigation, and was not issued a citation. Police also said the boy was wearing a helmet.