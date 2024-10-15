On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Zions Bancorporation reveals new wall mural in Midvale City

Oct 15, 2024, 3:10 PM

Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and b...

Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and bystanders Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of Zion Banks)

(Courtesy of Zion Banks)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and bystanders Tuesday morning.

Commissioned by the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale City, the 46 by 42-foot mural was created by renowned artist Erik Burkein in support of Zions Bancorporation. 

The artwork demonstrates the beauty of innovation and creativity, represented by the image of an open book growing an elegant bouquet. The flowers themselves are depicted as native plants growing out of the restored soil.

The mural can be seen at the former Sharon Steel Mill site, which the land became an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Site in 1970. Though the site has been cleaned up for over two decades, the site has been constructed into Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center. You can find the mural on the side of the Zions campus parking garage. 

The 46 by 42-foot mural was created by renowned artist Erik Burkein in support of Zions Bancorporation. (Courtesy of Zions Bank) The flowers themselves are depicted as native plants growing out of the restored soil. (Courtesy of Zion Banks)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ballots should have a voter affidavit line and a signature line on the back flap of the envelope. (...

Lindsay Aerts

Legislative audit finds signature errors for Cox, Brown, Curtis but says ballot access requirements met

A legislative audit has found some errors in the number of signatures gathered to qualify three statewide Republican candidates for the ballot. However, the report is clear that each candidate met requirements to qualify for the ballot based on the Davis County clerk's verification of those signatures.

2 minutes ago

Tara Biggerstaff hikes with her sons Cooper, 7, on the left and Brady, 9, while the sun shines in B...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Incoming storm to snap Utah’s record warmth, bring snow back to the mountains

Utah's run of record warmth and late summer-like temperatures is coming to an end, as an incoming storm is forecast to bring below-normal temperatures and mountain snow.

29 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Boy, 7, hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Iron County

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle. 

58 minutes ago

Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and b...

Alton Barnhart

Zions Bancorporation reveals new wall mural in Midvale City

Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and bystanders Tuesday morning.

59 minutes ago

A woman gets a mammogram at an Intermountain Health facility. The state health department has repo...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Efforts being made to improve Utah’s ranking in bottom 10 for mammograms

The state health department has reported Utah ranks 44th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of women ages 40 and up who have gotten a mammogram in the last two years: 63.8%.

2 hours ago

The pilot at the controls of Flight 293 had thousands of hours of experience stretching back to the...

FELIKS BANEL, KSL PODCASTS

Unsolved Histories episode 4: ‘Scuttlebutt’

On Episode 4 of Unsolved Histories: What Happened to Flight 293?, we meet Fred Olsen and Carolyn Bishop Olsen and try to sort fact from fiction in the scuttlebutt that spread after the plane went down.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Zions Bancorporation reveals new wall mural in Midvale City