Zions Bancorporation reveals new wall mural in Midvale City

MIDVALE — Midvale City and Zions Bancorporation unveiled their newly added mural to ongoing pedestrians and bystanders Tuesday morning.

Commissioned by the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale City, the 46 by 42-foot mural was created by renowned artist Erik Burkein in support of Zions Bancorporation.

The artwork demonstrates the beauty of innovation and creativity, represented by the image of an open book growing an elegant bouquet. The flowers themselves are depicted as native plants growing out of the restored soil.

The mural can be seen at the former Sharon Steel Mill site, which the land became an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Site in 1970. Though the site has been cleaned up for over two decades, the site has been constructed into Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center. You can find the mural on the side of the Zions campus parking garage.