NATIONAL NEWS

Delta unveils sleek new look for cabins

Oct 15, 2024, 3:43 PM

BY MARNIE HUNTER, CNN


(CNN) — Delta Air Lines is debuting a new look this fall, with sleek new cabin interiors on its narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft that will eventually be applied across the carrier’s fleet.

The new navy and dark gray color palette, a departure from Delta’s brighter blue scheme, is in line with interior trends. Subtle red accents and lighting that “promotes relaxation” are part of the design overhaul, which comes just ahead of Delta’s centennial.

“As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations,” said Mauricio Parise, vice president of customer experience design, in a news release.

The new cabins will debut on domestic and short haul international routes later this fall on Boeing 757s and then appear on widebody Airbus A350s in early 2025.

While the interiors are getting a full refresh, there will be “no change to seating configuration, size or space between seats,” a Delta spokesperson said in response to a question about those facets of cabin design.

Premium Delta One seating will feature breathable, wool-and-nylon blend fabric coverings, designed to better regulate temperature, and engineered leather headrests.

Memory foam cushions are part of the offering in Delta Premium Select and First Class as well as in economy seats on widebody aircraft. Main cabin seats feature engineered leather with red accents.

New lighting is designed to create a “calming onboard environment” that helps customers adjust to time zones.

“For boarding, we’ve focused on the ‘moment of deceleration’ — warm and inviting lighting that makes the cabin appear spacious and open. At mealtimes, we queue hues that feel like you’re at a candlelit dinner — making meals more natural and inviting,” said Parise.

“As the lights dim for sleep, we borrow from the sunset and slowly remove blue light while bringing in warm amber tones which are reminiscent of a sunset glow. When it’s time to wake up, the cabin slowly brightens into morning and daylight.”

Every aircraft in the fleet will eventually feature the new cabin design, Delta said.

“Our goal is to create a singular experience across our diverse fleet, not just a unique subset,” the airline said.

Some travelers immediately called for more features focused on comfort.

“Nobody cares about having stylish seats. We want ample leg room,” one CNN commenter wrote on Tuesday. Others echoed the desire for more legroom and armrests with ample padding.

