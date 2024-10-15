Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’

PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit continues to praise BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

After another dominant Big 12 home win over Arizona, Herbstreit named Sitake as one of the top performing coaches in college football for week seven.

Sitake’s undefeated BYU squad crushed Arizona, 41-19 in Provo. BYU is 6-0 and now ranked No. 13.

Kirk Herbstreit names Kalani Sitake a “Top Performing Coach” from week 7

Herbstreit ranked Sitake as the seventh “top performing coach” of week seven.

Here are my top performing coaches of WEEK 7: Dan Lanning @oregonfootball

Blake Baker DC @LSUfootball

Kenny Dillingham @ASUFootball

James Franklin @PennStateFball

Tim Lester OC @HawkeyeFootball

Jon Heacock DC @CycloneFB

Kalani Sitake BYU @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/vv5Bh0OQPI — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 15, 2024

Along with Sitake, Herbstreit recognized Oregon’s Dan Lanning as the No. 1 coach of the week after Oregon knocked off Ohio State in Eugene.

Other notables included Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who checked in at No. 3 after his Sun Devils took down Utah last week. Another with Big 12 ties was Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, whose defense continues to be the best in the Big 12.

Kirk Herbstreit has recognized Kalani Sitake as a “Top Performing Coach” twice in the 2024 season.

The other occurrence was after the win over Kansas State in week four.

Jay Hill earns Big 12 Coordinator of the Week recognition

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has led an impressive turnaround for the Cougar defense.

Through six games, BYU’s defense is 15th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 16.3 points per game. Last week, BYU kept Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in check to only five receptions and less than 100 receiving yards.

The defensive performance earned Jay Hill recognition as Big 12 Coordinator of the Week by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Hill has been recognized as 247Sports’ Big 12 Coordinator of the Week three times this season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

