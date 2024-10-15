On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’

Oct 15, 2024, 3:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit continues to praise BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

After another dominant Big 12 home win over Arizona, Herbstreit named Sitake as one of the top performing coaches in college football for week seven.

Sitake’s undefeated BYU squad crushed Arizona, 41-19 in Provo. BYU is 6-0 and now ranked No. 13.

Kirk Herbstreit names Kalani Sitake a “Top Performing Coach” from week 7

Herbstreit ranked Sitake as the seventh “top performing coach” of week seven.

Along with Sitake, Herbstreit recognized Oregon’s Dan Lanning as the No. 1 coach of the week after Oregon knocked off Ohio State in Eugene.

Other notables included Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who checked in at No. 3 after his Sun Devils took down Utah last week. Another with Big 12 ties was Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, whose defense continues to be the best in the Big 12.

Kirk Herbstreit has recognized Kalani Sitake as a “Top Performing Coach” twice in the 2024 season.

The other occurrence was after the win over Kansas State in week four.

Jay Hill earns Big 12 Coordinator of the Week recognition

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has led an impressive turnaround for the Cougar defense.

Through six games, BYU’s defense is 15th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 16.3 points per game. Last week, BYU kept Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in check to only five receptions and less than 100 receiving yards.

The defensive performance earned Jay Hill recognition as Big 12 Coordinator of the Week by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Hill has been recognized as 247Sports’ Big 12 Coordinator of the Week three times this season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Looks To Youth After Losing Sean Durzi

Not all is sunshine and roses inside the Utah Hockey Club training room after General Manager Bill Armstrong revealed Sean Durzi will be out indefinitely.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’

ESPN's top analyst praised BYU head coach Kalani Sitake for the win over Arizona.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10

Week 10 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU LB Isaiah Glasker Earns National Player Of The Week Recognition

The athletic redshirt sophomore received national recognition for his play against Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

One of two undefeated teams left in the Big 12, BYU looks to corral the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Friday night clash.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Has Youth Showed In Preseason?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at what strength each young player has shown already in the preseason.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’