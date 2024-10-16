On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy

Oct 15, 2024, 11:47 PM | Updated: 11:49 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

EVANSTON, Wyo. Morgan Butler’s pickup truck isn’t exactly the world’s most fuel-efficient vehicle, but he finds the fuel charges he recently got hit with to be extreme.

“Racked up over $2,000 in charges,” Butler said.

Those charges were for 607 gallons of diesel at two separate Maverik stations in North Las Vegas on one day. The thing is, Butler says on that day he was in Wyoming, where he lives and works. Plus, his non-diesel trucks can’t even hold one-tenth of all that fuel. And then the next day he got hit with another bogus $50 charge.

“It’s like someone is running a trucking company with my card,” he said. “I don’t know who it is, but it definitely ain’t me in Vegas, you know.”

Butler uses Maverik’s Nitro card for the 10 cents a gallon savings on gas. It’s linked directly to his bank account.

“I had to reset everything,” he explained. “Our mortgage, everything had to be reset because we had to cancel our entire account to stop this fraud.”

Sent to collections

When Butler contacted Maverik, he says he was told they’ll investigate the fraud. But he says he never got an answer. Instead, he got letters from a debt collector sent on Maverik’s behalf.

“I mean, to me, it’s obvious fraud,” he said. “But yet, they didn’t seem to care to look into it.”

Worried he’ll have to pay thousands for fuel he never bought, not to mention the fear that his credit will get destroyed, Butler asked me to look into it.

So, the KSL Investigators reached out to Maverik’s communications team to ask why the combined purchase of over 607 gallons of diesel was not fraudulent. Well, it appears that fueled a change of heart. A spokesperson told us they “confirmed with Morgan directly any incorrect charges or fees have been fully refunded.”

And he confirmed with us that he’s no longer on the hook for the work of thieves.

“Those guys have saved a lot of money that day,” he said of the theft.

Butler doesn’t know how those guys got access to his Maverik Nitro info. We do know they used a mobile app, not his actual card. Maverik tells us customers should use unique usernames and passwords to help avoid getting hit with fraud as well as password vaults to bolster their security.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Consumer

When Morgan Butler asked Maverik to investigate some fraudulet charges he recently recevied, letter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy

Morgan Butler was recently hit with fuel charges that he claims he never made. Worried he'd have to pay thousands for fuel he never bought, Butler asked KSL Investigators to look into it.

4 hours ago

Major construction projects along Bangerter Highway have impacted businesses economically, making i...

Dan Rascon

Construction on Bangerter Highway divides businesses from customers

Major construction projects along Bangerter Highway have impacted businesses in a big way economically.

1 day ago

A sign showing a map of the Historic 25th street in Ogden on Oct. 14, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street

In Weber County, Ogden's historic 25th Street has grown in popularity as a gateway for outdoor recreation, but several small business owners are experiencing challenges that could drive them out. 

1 day ago

Starbucks wants you to pay full price. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Starbucks is scaling back discounts and promotions

Starbucks is scaling back promotional offers through its mobile app to get customers to pay full price for its coffees and teas, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday.

1 day ago

The candle's label was compared to Ku Klux Klan hoods, prompting Bath and Body Works to pull it fro...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Bath and Body Works apologizes for selling candles that looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods

Bath and Body Works has stopped selling a candle that was emblazoned with a winter theme that many commenters online compared to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

2 days ago

7-Eleven is set to close 444 convenience stores in North America....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

7-Eleven is closing more than 400 locations

Several hundred “underperforming” 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy