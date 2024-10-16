Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy

EVANSTON, Wyo. — Morgan Butler’s pickup truck isn’t exactly the world’s most fuel-efficient vehicle, but he finds the fuel charges he recently got hit with to be extreme.

“Racked up over $2,000 in charges,” Butler said.

Those charges were for 607 gallons of diesel at two separate Maverik stations in North Las Vegas on one day. The thing is, Butler says on that day he was in Wyoming, where he lives and works. Plus, his non-diesel trucks can’t even hold one-tenth of all that fuel. And then the next day he got hit with another bogus $50 charge.

“It’s like someone is running a trucking company with my card,” he said. “I don’t know who it is, but it definitely ain’t me in Vegas, you know.”

Butler uses Maverik’s Nitro card for the 10 cents a gallon savings on gas. It’s linked directly to his bank account.

“I had to reset everything,” he explained. “Our mortgage, everything had to be reset because we had to cancel our entire account to stop this fraud.”

Sent to collections

When Butler contacted Maverik, he says he was told they’ll investigate the fraud. But he says he never got an answer. Instead, he got letters from a debt collector sent on Maverik’s behalf.

“I mean, to me, it’s obvious fraud,” he said. “But yet, they didn’t seem to care to look into it.”

Worried he’ll have to pay thousands for fuel he never bought, not to mention the fear that his credit will get destroyed, Butler asked me to look into it.

So, the KSL Investigators reached out to Maverik’s communications team to ask why the combined purchase of over 607 gallons of diesel was not fraudulent. Well, it appears that fueled a change of heart. A spokesperson told us they “confirmed with Morgan directly any incorrect charges or fees have been fully refunded.”

And he confirmed with us that he’s no longer on the hook for the work of thieves.

“Those guys have saved a lot of money that day,” he said of the theft.

Butler doesn’t know how those guys got access to his Maverik Nitro info. We do know they used a mobile app, not his actual card. Maverik tells us customers should use unique usernames and passwords to help avoid getting hit with fraud as well as password vaults to bolster their security.