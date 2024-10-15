On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two club owners arrested on suspicion of serving alcohol to minors

Oct 15, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Two managers of a nightclub located on Main Street in Orem are behind bars on suspicion of serving alcohol to underaged patrons, some of which were under the age of 18.

Brenda Yasmin Guevara, 29, and Moises Gabriel Torres Navarro, 31, were arrested by Orem police on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

According to a filed bookings affidavit, an investigation began after the club advertised serving alcohol to minors on social media.

The affidavit then said that a search warrant was executed around midnight on Oct. 5, leading to the discovery of multiple underaged patrons consuming alcohol, including some under the age of 18.

The document also said that the club didn’t have a license to serve any alcohol, and all alcohol in the business was seized during the warrant’s execution. The items seized included “multiple cases of Budweiser beer, multiple bottles of hard liquor, and multiple other alcoholic beverages and related products.”

Officers then spoke with the property owner, who pointed them to Navarro and Guevara. Due to both of their names being on a tenant agreement at the club’s address, the pair were arrested, according to the document.

The pair were booked on suspicion of a total of 46 charges combined.

Brenda Yasmin Guevara was booked 21 charges, including:

  • Consumption of alcohol in unlicensed premises, a class B misdemeanor;
  • nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor,
  • failure to obtain a license to sell or consume alcohol, a class B misdemeanor,
  • nine counts of selling, offering, or furnishing alcohol products to a minor, a class B misdemeanor, and;
  • sponsoring a dance without a license, a class B misdemeanor.

Moises Gabriel Torres Navarro was booked on 25 charges, including:

  • Consuming or allowing alcohol to be consumed by any person on a premises, a class B misdemeanor;
  • consumption of alcohol in unlicensed premises, a class B misdemeanor;
  • eleven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor;
  • eleven counts of selling, offering, or furnishing alcohol products to a minor, a class B misdemeanor, and;
  • sponsoring a dance without a license, a class B misdemeanor.

