New details emerge about Vernal murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vernal Police Department has released new information about a missing persons case turned homicide investigation.

The investigation began when Kimberly Hyde was reported missing on Oct. 7. Her body was found in her vehicle near Vernal the next day.

The department has announced that there are two primary suspects, Henry Resuera, of unknown age, and a juvenile suspect.

According to the press release, the juvenile suspect is in custody, but no information will be released on them because they are under the age of 18.

The press release also states that Resuera fled the country before being identified as a suspect.

“He is not on the continent, and our investigators are actively collaborating with the FBI and other international agencies,” the release said.

Resuera is facing charges including aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery, according to the release.

“This incident has profoundly impacted our close-knit communities, and we recognize the sorrow and concern it has caused,” the release said. “We want to assure the public that a thorough and diligent investigation is ongoing.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated.